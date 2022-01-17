Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Show Off Matching Pedicures During Romantic Bath Together

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged last week under a banyan tree in Puerto Rico

Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly are proving that the couple who pampers together stays together.

The newly engaged pair showed off their matching metallic gold pedicures as they enjoyed a romantic soak in a bathtub in a video Fox, 35, posted Monday to her Instagram Story.

In the clip, they propped their feet up against the edge of the wide tub, which was full of water with rose petals floating on the surface. Fox and Kelly, 31, could be heard laughing as he asked: "What the f— is happening?"

Fox previously matched her husband-to-be in a chrome manicure from Nails of LA, which complemented her new diamond and emerald engagement ring, designed by Kelly.

The Jennifer's Body actress also showed her love for Kelly through nail accessories last month, when they were linked together by their pinky nails with a thin silver chain at the launch party for his own nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR.

Their latest nail art moment came after Fox announced their engagement last Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a video of the Born with Horns artist getting down on one knee under a banyan tree in Puerto Rico, which holds a significant meaning in their relationship.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time," she captioned the clip. "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other's blood 1.11.22," Fox wrote.

Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

A source told PEOPLE that Fox "loved the proposal" and "thought it was beautiful and perfect," adding: "She is excited to get married."

