Megan Fox Wears Red Hot Mini Dress to Reunite with Machine Gun Kelly for Met Gala Afterparty

After commanding the 2021 Met Gala red carpet solo, Megan Fox coordinated looks with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly for a night out in N.Y.C.

Megan Fox reunited with her "future baby daddy" Machine Gun Kelly for the 2021 Met Gala afterparty circuit.

True to form, the couple put on a sexy display in coordinating outfits — the actress, 35, in a heavily-embellished, skin-baring, scarlet mini dress from the new Dundas x Revolve collection (available for pre-order now!) and the musician, 31, in an edgy black leather look featuring a bomber jacked covered in red sequin appliqués that played up Fox's mini.

New York, NY - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox look striking as they head to the Met Gala after-party at Cathédrale restaurant in NYC.

"I feel like I've always leaned into it, I'm not afraid to be sexy," the star told Vogue on the red carpet when asked about her sex symbol status. "I think a woman who's intelligent and also knows how to weaponize her beauty, there's nothing more dangerous than that, there's nothing more powerful than that. I feel like all women should embrace the fact that as the divine feminine we have a lot of power and, instead of rejecting it, I'm happy to embrace it and go for the sexy."

As for the night's theme, which celebrated all things American fashion, Fox said her look embodied it, "because it's on an American girl, that makes it American fashion."

She also thanked everyone at Dundas who worked on the design. "Everything was beaded, one bead at a time," said the Midnight in the Switchgrass actress. "By the way, if you were one of the people that worked on this dress, hours and hours and hours of labor, thank you I appreciate you, the craftsmanship is incredible. Very grateful."

On Sunday night at the MTV VMAs, Fox also flexed her sexy symbol status proudly wearing a naked dress on the red carpet as she supported Kelly. Fox wore a see-through, custom Mugler midi dress with shimmery embroidery teamed with an embellished, crystal-like thong underneath (that's reminiscent of the naked dress Rose McGowan wore to the 1998 show). She accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and Jimmy Choo heels.

