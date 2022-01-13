Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Designer on Her 'Extraordinary' Design from Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly worked closely with British jeweler Stephen Webster to design a one-of-a-kind engagement ring for Megan Fox which featured a sentimental tie to each of them.

"We were approached by Colson [Baker] to create a very special ring that had true connections to both Megan and himself," Webster tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Almost right away, Kelly knew he wanted to include both his and her birthstones into the design. "During the creative process, Colson had mentioned that Megan's both stone is emerald which he wanted to incorporate in some way along with a diamond, his birthstone," says Webster. The result? Two pear-cut stones sitting on interlocking bands.

"The diamond is a D-color antique cut and the emerald is an extraordinary, completely untreated Colombian gem," he explains. "The design features two interlocking thorn bands, with each side holding one of the two pear-shaped gems."

megan fox engagement ring; machie gun kelly Credit: Getty; Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

Surprisingly, Webster says that "the resulting ring actually consists of two rings," each created in 18 karat white gold with colorless diamond pavé bands that "perfectly" match the pear gems. "By the use of magnets buried within the gold, [the rings] are attracted to each other and sit together perfectly on the finger," says Webster. "[It's] a detail that is both modern and quite extraordinary."

While Webster didn't disclose the cost of Fox's engagement ring, diamond experts estimate it could be worth up to $500,000.

Jewelry designer Mark Broumand says: "This Toi et Moi [you and me] style has a very unique look. The gorgeous white diamond and green emerald really compliment each other. They indeed look to be top quality, putting the ring cost around $300,000."

Sahar Manley, owner of jewelry label Camilla Seretti, thinks it could be worth a bit more. "It appears that each gemstone is 7 carats, which would make the ring valued at nearly $500,000. Enlisting an expert like Stephen Webster to perfect the custom ring was a smart and thoughtful move to truly master the piece," Manley says.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Megan Fox/Instagram

On Wednesday, the Born with Horns artist, 31, proposed to Fox after over a year of dating. Alongside his engagement announcement, Kelly shared an up-close video of the gorgeous emerald and diamond engagement ring he had custom-made by Stephen Webster for the occasion.

In the video, the pear-cut stones shimmer as the Transformers actress, 35, moves her hand. In the caption of his post, Kelly explained the design choice.

"i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," he wrote.

Also on Wednesday, Fox shared a post of her own to announce the couple's engagement. Alongside a video of the proposal, she wrote: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."