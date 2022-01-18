Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Their Engaged Couple Debut at Dolce & Gabbana Show

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's first public appearance post-engagement was just as sexy as we would expect.

On Saturday, Fox, 35, joined Kelly, 31, in Milan to support the rapper as he hit the runway to open Dolce & Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2022 menswear show. After kicking off the fashion show wearing a custom pearl-encrusted double-breasted suit with spike studded detail, Kelly reemerged for a live performance of his hit single "My Ex's Best Friend."

The also musician closed the show in a jewel-encrusted double-breasted suit with a matching mock neck turtleneck.

Since Fox and Kelly couple love coordinating their outfits, it's no surprise that the actress made sure her skin-baring looks paired perfectly with Kelly. She started off the night wearing a sexy lace bodice with a lace bra, plus low-waisted leather trousers with full-length lace-up the front. She topped off the edgy look with a crystal belt and choker, matching embroidered handbag and patent pumps, all by Dolce & Gabbana.

At a Dolce & Gabbana dinner after the show, Fox kept up her sexy streak in a black crop top adorned with the word "SEX," a matching bodycon mini skirt and lace bodice worn underneath. She also left little to the imagination when she stepped out in a completely black lace long-sleeved mini dress and layered gold jewelry (including her "MGK" pendant).

Fox previously told People (The Show!) that all of her and Kelly's matching moments are intentional. "We don't leave unless our outfits go together," she said in July 2021.

"I wait for him to get dressed first because he is a hella flamboyant dresser — even if he's just going to get a smoothie, he looks like he's coming off of a Liberace stage," the star said. "Then I try to wear something that doesn't contradict what he's wearing."

In a video posted Wednesday Jan. 12, the "Bloody Valentine" musician got down on one knee and popped the question to Fox, who happily accepted. She said the pair also sealed the union by drinking each other's blood. "The proposal was a surprise," a source close to the Jennifer's Body actress told PEOPLE this week. "They have traveled to Puerto Rico before, so Megan just assumed it was another vacation."

Kelly worked with jeweler Stephen Webster to design Fox's showstopping engagement ring featuring two pear-shaped center stones." It's a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen," the rapper told Vogue after the Dolce & Gabbana show.

"The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it's together, it's held in place by a magnet," he continued. "So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts. Love is pain!"

According to the insider, Fox "loved the proposal" and "thought it was beautiful and perfect." They added, "She is excited to get married."

The source also told PEOPLE that Fox is "ready to move on completely" from ex Brian Austin Green, after the two reached a "divorce agreement last fall." (The former couple filed their divorce judgement on Friday, Oct. 15. It will soon be finalized.)

In the meantime, Kelly "has been getting to know" the three sons Fox shares with Green, 48: Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9.