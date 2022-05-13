"We don't leave unless our outfits go together," Megan Fox previously said on People (The Show!) of her and Machine Gun Kelly's couple's style

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Coordinate in Shades of Pink for Good Mourning Premiere

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are continuing to master the art of couple's style.

The engaged couple coordinated their red carpet looks Thursday in matching pink as they stepped out at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. for the premiere of their new movie Good Mourning.

Fox, 35, sparkled in a jeweled blush Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini strapless dress, which accentuated her décolletage. The thigh-high leg slit revealed a pair of Andrea Wazen platform stilettos, and she finished the ensemble with some Anabela Chan jewelry.

She was complemented by Kelly, 32, who donned a hot pink satin double-breasted suit covered in a rose print and layered over a matching mock turtleneck. He kept the color scheme going with pink streaks in his hair, completing the look with a pair of black loafers trimmed in white.

The Jennifer's Body star previously opened up on People (The Show!) about how they've influenced each other's style. "We don't leave unless our outfits go together," she said in July 2021.

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I wait for him to get dressed first because he is a hella flamboyant dresser — even if he's just going to get a smoothie, he looks like he's coming off of a Liberace stage," Fox added. "Then I try to wear something that doesn't contradict what he's wearing."

Kelly and Fox star in Good Mourning, which MGK wrote and directed with pal and frequent collaborator Mod Sun. The film follows a movie star (Kelly) who must choose between the love of his life and career-making role in a major motion picture.

The Mainstream Sellout artist told PEOPLE what it was like directing his fiancée during Thursday's red carpet.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'Good Mourning' film premiere Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

"She didn't let me lead her character too much in any direction. She was like 'I got this. I understand what this character is,'" he explained. "She improvised and brought [her character] Kennedy to life, and I've heard a lot of people say that that's their favorite character in the movie."

"I'll always collaborate with Megan," Kelly added. "I'm madly in love with her — and I'm also a fan."