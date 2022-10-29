Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked to another rock star Hollywood couple for inspiration with their Halloween costume.

The pair threw it back to the '90s as they emulated Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for their couple's costume as they posed on the red carpet of Friday's star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

Channeling the former couple's looks at the 1995 grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Fox, 36, sizzled in a two-tone pink and red latex mini-dress with a sweetheart neckline.

She fully committed to the iconic look with a bleached wig, big lips, bigger nails and a glowing fresh tan while showing some PDA with Kelly.

MGK, 32, had the Mötley Crüe drummer's aesthetic down in a white tank top showing off a sleeve of tattoos, black leather pants and a layer of black eyeliner to complement his jet-black hair.

Fox met Kelly in 2020 on the set of their crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got engaged in January, and the groom-to-be has since confirmed that pal Pete Davidson will serve as one of his groomsmen.

The costume wasn't the first time this year that Anderson, 55, and Lee, 60, saw their former likeness return to the zeitgeist. The exes were portrayed by Lily James and Sebastian Stan in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, recounting how their sex tape was infamously stolen in 1995.

James said that her dive into playing Anderson was the last time she'll play an icon. "No, no icons. But it was an incredible experience," she said at the Academy Awards in March. "It was wild, such a huge challenge, and Pamela's just incredible. But I'm done. That was enough."

Anderson has since announced an upcoming Netflix documentary that well give her account of the ordeal, writing: "Not a victim, but a survivor & alive to tell the real story."

Meanwhile, Lee appears to have had the opposite reaction to the show, launching his own OnlyFans last month after posting an explicit photo to Twitter.