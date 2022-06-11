Megan Fox Licks Machine Gun Kelly's Fake Blood-Filled Syringe Earring at Tribeca Premiere of Taurus

"Coming later this year," Machine Gun Kelly captioned a carousel of photos from the North American premiere of his film Taurus

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to prove that their relationship is thicker than blood.

The "Emo Girl" singer, 32, shared a carousel of images on Friday from the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his film Taurus — and, in one picture, Fox can be seen licking his fake blood-filled syringe earring.

"Pisces moon but the film is called TAURUS. coming later this year…🎬," Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, captioned the post.

Fox, 36, attended the North American premiere wearing a show-stopping red latex Sportmax gown with Jimmy Choo Farley Pumps. The Taurus composer — who showed off his newly dyed hot pink hair — donned a white Dolce & Gabbana double-breasted embroidered suit.

While MGK's earring may have been a fake syringe, the two actually "drank each other's blood," according the Transformers actress, when they became engaged in January.

In their engagement announcement video shared on Instagram, the pair can be seen in front of a banyan tree as Kelly got down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her post. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22 ✨."

Fox later clarified the blood-drinking comment in April, explaining they only "consume" small amounts of each other's blood for certain rituals.

"So, I guess to 'drink' each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood. It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only," she told British Glamour.