Megan Fox's new 40-piece line with fashion retailer Boohoo, which she co-designed, has brought her "personal creativity and style to life," the actress said

Megan Fox Says Her 'Sexy and Bold' Styles Will 'Empower Everybody' as She Launches New Collection

Megan Fox is bringing the bling and sexy silhouettes to summer wardrobes everywhere, courtesy of her latest fashion collaboration.

On Tuesday, the actress and model launched her second collection with British fashion brand Boohoo.

"The Megan 2.0 Collection embodies her personal style, with a clear vision that fashion should be daring, inclusive and empowering," the company stated in a press release of the line, which Fox co-designed with her stylist Maeve Reilly

With confidence and self-expression at the forefront, the capsule expands over 40 styles — from statement monochrome suits and baggy, laid back silhouettes to sparkling party ensembles and sexy cut out dresses.

"Partnering with Boohoo has brought my personal creativity and style to life," Fox said in a press release of her connection to the capsule. "Keeping in theme with the first collection, the styles are incredibly sexy and bold — two things I personally try to embody with my style choices. Megan Fox 2.0 is a collection that will empower everybody and I'm excited for everyone to rock it in their own way."

Alongside designs that fit everyone's style, Megan 2.0 also houses pieces that range in sizes from US 2-24. The collection is priced from $10 to $100 and is available to shop on boohoo.com.

While the campaign, shot by Vijat Mohindra, photographs the Jennifer's Body actress in the collection (including the Diamonte mesh midi-dress, the Halter Neck Bodycon Dress, and the Mirror Disc Mini Dress), she was quick to incorporate the items into her everyday streetwear.

Just on Wednesday, Fox was seen in Los Angeles, California repping the Premium Satin Trench Coat — a statement outerwear splashed in a vibrant tangerine hue. She teamed the look with large gold hoops, a metallic box purse and orange mesh stilettos heels.

Last October, Fox talked with PEOPLE exclusively on the launch of her first collection with Boohoo, noting that some of her favorite pieces were inspired by her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

"My favorite item is going to be the Ohio jacket. Inspired by the hometown of my beloved [boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly]. Beyond that, I actually really liked the look I was wearing with that," she said.

2022 Billboard Music Awards Couples Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The two have proven to be a fashionable couple on and off the red carpet.

Last month, the duo were spotted at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino, Fox wearing a gothic gown designed with a lace corset and leather skirt while Kelly sported a blue and silver metallic leopard print suit.