Megan Fox Is the Latest Celebrity to Carry This Popular $80 Shoulder Bag from Amazon

"I ordered this bag to take to an upcoming wedding," one customer wrote. "I didn't want to spend a lot of money on a purse I would use only once. I was very surprised at the quality. It is well made, and the faux leather is very soft and has a slight sheen that makes it a bit dressier. The size is just right and will hold my phone, small wallet, keys, and lipstick. For the price, you can't go wrong!"