Megan Fox Is the Latest Celebrity to Carry This Popular $80 Shoulder Bag from Amazon
Megan Fox knows how to make a fashion statement. While she's recently made headlines for the sparkly, see-through dress she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards and the red hot mini dress she changed into for a Met Gala after party, we're actually more excited about one of her street style looks from last weekend. Our hearts nearly skipped a beat when we saw her carrying a familiar affordable accessory around NYC.
On Saturday, Fox stepped out in an all-black ensemble featuring a matching lace top and skirt with thigh-high stockings, a long blazer-like coat, and pointed-toe pumps. To complete the look, she carried JW Pei's Gabbi Bag. In case you're unfamiliar, the slim shoulder bag took over TikTok and Instagram this summer thanks to its elevated design that's surprisingly budget-friendly — it costs just $80 and is available on Amazon.
It's also been spotted in the hands of supermodels like Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Irina Shayk, along with a slew of fashion influencers. At this point, it's safe to say the Gabbi Bag has become an icon. And there's a reason new celebrities keep stepping out with this bag: It's equal parts trendy and practical.
Designed from a soft vegan leather and recycled plastic, the small purse has a rectangular ruched silhouette that's reminiscent of the popular early 2000s trend. It features a hidden magnetic closure to secure items stowed inside and a structured scrunchie strap that can be slung over the shoulder or carried by hand. Despite its compact shape, Amazon reviewers say the bag is actually pretty spacious and has enough room for the essentials.
"I ordered this bag to take to an upcoming wedding," one customer wrote. "I didn't want to spend a lot of money on a purse I would use only once. I was very surprised at the quality. It is well made, and the faux leather is very soft and has a slight sheen that makes it a bit dressier. The size is just right and will hold my phone, small wallet, keys, and lipstick. For the price, you can't go wrong!"
You can get the Gabbi Bag from JW Pei's website for $80 when you enter the code NEW10 at checkout, or shop it on Amazon for the same price. While it's no doubt been one of summer's hottest staples, we predict it'll continue to be a top choice throughout the fall, too — especially since it comes in plenty of muted, earthy colors that are perfect for the season, like a reddish cognac, butterscotch yellow, bright orange, and classic ivory.
We can picture carrying it with a chunky sweater, jeans, and knee-high boots, or with a ribbed-knit dress, denim jacket, and booties. No matter how you style it, the Hollywood-approved Gabbi Bag will instantly elevate any look, making it well worth the price.
