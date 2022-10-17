Lifestyle Style Megan Fox Keeps Wearing the Muppet Hat Trend Rihanna Breaks Out Every Fall She wore three furry bucket hats in as many weeks By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 17, 2022 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: APEX / MEGA Megan Fox is embracing cozy season. The Jennifer's Body star, 36, is known for her eye-catching, head-turning style, but last night, when she attended Landon Barker's concert with fiancè Machine Gun Kelly in West Hollywood, Fox opted for a subtler outfit. Black trousers, combat boots, a white tank top, a cozy cream jacket, and a fuzzy white bucket hat made up the actress's low-key Sunday night look. This marks the third time in just three weeks that Fox has accessorized with a furry bucket hat: On September 27, she was spotted in a burgundy version while dining out with MGK in Milan, and a few days later, she wore a purple pick in an Instagram photo. Amazon Buy It! Umeepar Furry Bucket Hat, $16.59 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The quirky accessory might look like it was plucked straight from The Muppets, but it's been a celebrity favorite over the past few years. Rihanna started stepping out in various bright bucket hats back in 2020, then Miley Cyrus hopped on the trend by wearing several oversized versions. Gigi Hadid also jumped on the bandwagon with a Big Bird-esque yellow option last fall. Now that we're in the thick of autumn, the appeal of a furry bucket hat is obvious: The soft fabric will keep your head and ears warm in cold weather, and it's so much trendier than your typical beanie. And if it doesn't quite suit your personal taste, consider picking one up as a gift for the trendsetter in your life. This $10 pick from Amazon closely resembles Fox's latest white fuzzy bucket hat, and it's also available in khaki, gray, and wine. Amazon Buy It! Ailansnug Fuzzy Bucket Hat in Gray, $9.99; amazon.com Available in a pretty camel color, this $19 furry bucket hat from Nordstrom will look oh-so-chic when paired with the beige outfits that have been all over Hollywood during the past few months. This deep burgundy furry bucket hat, which costs just just $20 at Amazon, looks to be right up Megan's alley, and it comes in a whopping 40 other colors and patterns. Amazon Buy It! XYIYI Furry Bucket Hat in Wine, $19.92; amazon.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Hailey Bieber Wore $1,070 Prada Slippers Outside of the House, but This Similar Style Is on Sale for Just $17 Katie Holmes Just Reminded Us of the Classic, Effortless Shirt Trend Worth Returning to This Fall Jennifer Lopez Jetted to Miami in the Comfy Cold-Weather Uniform She's Relied on for Years Fuzzy bucket hats make a statement with any outfit, but we plan to wear them with leather leggings and sweaters for fall and jeans and puffer jackets in winter. Shop more furry bucket hats that we think Megan Fox would totally approve of — all under $50 — below. Amazon Buy It! Hattie Furry Bucket Hat in Pink, $14.99; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! BP. Furry Bucket Hat, $19; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Natasha Furry Bucket Hat, $38; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Nordstrom Faux Fur Bucket Hat in Black, $39; nordstrom.com Revolve Buy It! 8 Other Reasons X RCP Furry Bucket Hat in Red, $48; revolve.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.