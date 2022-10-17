Megan Fox Keeps Wearing the Muppet Hat Trend Rihanna Breaks Out Every Fall

She wore three furry bucket hats in as many weeks

By
Claire Harmeyer
Published on October 17, 2022 08:00 PM

Machine Gun Kelly and fiancé Megan Fox arrive to support Landon Barker perform at The Roxy. 16 Oct 2022 Pictured: Megan Fox. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Photo: APEX / MEGA

Megan Fox is embracing cozy season.

The Jennifer's Body star, 36, is known for her eye-catching, head-turning style, but last night, when she attended Landon Barker's concert with fiancè Machine Gun Kelly in West Hollywood, Fox opted for a subtler outfit. Black trousers, combat boots, a white tank top, a cozy cream jacket, and a fuzzy white bucket hat made up the actress's low-key Sunday night look.

This marks the third time in just three weeks that Fox has accessorized with a furry bucket hat: On September 27, she was spotted in a burgundy version while dining out with MGK in Milan, and a few days later, she wore a purple pick in an Instagram photo.

Megan Fox fuzzy bucket hat
Amazon

Buy It! Umeepar Furry Bucket Hat, $16.59 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

The quirky accessory might look like it was plucked straight from The Muppets, but it's been a celebrity favorite over the past few years. Rihanna started stepping out in various bright bucket hats back in 2020, then Miley Cyrus hopped on the trend by wearing several oversized versions. Gigi Hadid also jumped on the bandwagon with a Big Bird-esque yellow option last fall.

Now that we're in the thick of autumn, the appeal of a furry bucket hat is obvious: The soft fabric will keep your head and ears warm in cold weather, and it's so much trendier than your typical beanie. And if it doesn't quite suit your personal taste, consider picking one up as a gift for the trendsetter in your life.

This $10 pick from Amazon closely resembles Fox's latest white fuzzy bucket hat, and it's also available in khaki, gray, and wine.

Megan Fox fuzzy bucket hat
Amazon

Buy It! Ailansnug Fuzzy Bucket Hat in Gray, $9.99; amazon.com

Available in a pretty camel color, this $19 furry bucket hat from Nordstrom will look oh-so-chic when paired with the beige outfits that have been all over Hollywood during the past few months. This deep burgundy furry bucket hat, which costs just just $20 at Amazon, looks to be right up Megan's alley, and it comes in a whopping 40 other colors and patterns.

Megan Fox fuzzy bucket hat
Amazon

Buy It! XYIYI Furry Bucket Hat in Wine, $19.92; amazon.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Fuzzy bucket hats make a statement with any outfit, but we plan to wear them with leather leggings and sweaters for fall and jeans and puffer jackets in winter. Shop more furry bucket hats that we think Megan Fox would totally approve of — all under $50 — below.

Megan Fox fuzzy bucket hat
Amazon

Buy It! Hattie Furry Bucket Hat in Pink, $14.99; amazon.com

Megan Fox fuzzy bucket hat
Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Furry Bucket Hat, $19; nordstrom.com

Megan Fox fuzzy bucket hat
Nordstrom

Buy It! Natasha Furry Bucket Hat, $38; nordstrom.com

Megan Fox fuzzy bucket hat
Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Faux Fur Bucket Hat in Black, $39; nordstrom.com

Megan Fox fuzzy bucket hat
Revolve

Buy It! 8 Other Reasons X RCP Furry Bucket Hat in Red, $48; revolve.com

