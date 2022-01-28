Megan Fox Flashes Engagement Ring and Her Euphoria-Inspired Glam
Megan Fox is continuing to show off her incredible engagement ring from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly!
The Transformers star, 35, uploaded a trio of gorgeous photos to her Instagram on Thursday, getting in on the trend of sharing an edgy and sexy look inspired by the hit HBO teen drama Euphoria.
In the snaps, Fox posed in a dusty blue sleeveless top with a keyhole opening at the chest, paired with matching slacks.
The Jennifer's Body star added a lavender tote purse and matching pumps, and complemented her look with an orange manicure and similar shades around her eyes.
RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Step Out for Art-Filled, Post-Engagement Date Night in L.A.
"If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High," the mother of three captioned the post.
The centerpiece of the photos was Fox's lavish emerald and diamond engagement ring, which features pear-cut stones.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Kelly, 31, had the ring custom-made by Stephen Webster before proposing to Fox earlier this year during a trip to Puerto Rico.
RELATED VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox's Engagement Ring to Represent Their Unique Relationship
Fox met Kelly while filming her 2021 movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. The pair made their relationship Instagram official last summer after she appeared in his "Bloody Valentine" music video.
"She has been wanting to get engaged. The proposal was a surprise, though," a source previously told PEOPLE. "They have traveled to Puerto Rico before, so Megan just assumed it was another vacation."
RELATED: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Sport Matching Chrome Manicures While Flashing Engagement Ring
According to the source, the actress "loved the proposal" and "thought it was beautiful and perfect."
"She is excited to get married," added the source.
In 2019, Fox split from actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons — Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9. Green, who is is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius, confirmed his split from Fox after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020.
Kelly, meanwhile, has a 12-year-old daughter named Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.