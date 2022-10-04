Watch Megan Fox Create a Futuristic Inspired Makeup Look on Machine Gun Kelly

Thousands on followers watched as Megan Fox gave fiancé Machine Gun Kelly a makeover on Instagram Live Monday night

By
Published on October 4, 2022 05:36 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CepN8mwpvCE/?hl=en machinegunkelly Verified pisces moon but the film is called TAURUS. coming later this year…🎬 1h
Photo: machinegunkelly/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly was given quite the makeover by fiancée Megan Fox and his assistant Olivia Stone on Instagram live.

On Monday night in a London hotel room, roughly 15,000 of his 9.7 million Instagram followers tuned in as the 32-year-old musician requested an Avatar and Doja Cat inspired look from the future — the year 3050 to be exact.

MGK is currently in Europe for his Mainstream Sellout world tour which ends Oct. 12 in Amsterdam.

Showing off his tattoos while shirtless in front of a mirror, and with an array of makeup products on the table, Fox, 36, and Stone happily went to work on his glam. MGK sipped red wine and rapped to his music playlist as Fox focused on the left side of his face, and spent quite a bit of time filling in his eyebrows. Stone worked on his contour, foundation, and silver eyeshadow.

As some of the commenters on his Instagram Live feed criticized him for willingly putting on makeup, the Bloody Valentine artist responded with a curse laden response. He called them "b---- ass motherf----rs" before pressing his hands together and adding, "Namaste," a peaceful Hindu greeting.

At one point, MGK commented that he wanted food, and he and Stone headed to a different area of the room, leaving Fox alone. She immediately called out to them, jokingly saying she did not know what to do on an Instagram Live video and felt uncomfortable be on the social media platform by herself.

When the makeup session resumed, the Jennifer's Body star worked on his eyeliner, but the line was officially drawn when the ladies insisted on adding fake eyelashes.

"I said make me look like 3050! Give me blood coming out of my nose. I don't want lashes," he told Fox. "No, you're not putting these on me!"

At that point, MGK said it was a wrap. "Nope and I'm done. And we're done. Thank you guys for joining us live I don't know what the f--- just happened and peace!" he said before ending the live video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Like MGK, Doja Cat, 26, is known for her unique style, and back in August she shaved both her hair and eyebrows off on Instagram Live in front of shocked followers.

Related Articles
Pink
Pink Pumps Up the Crowd in California, Plus Constance Wu, Machine Gun Kelly, Janet Jackson and More
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lil Kim performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
Lil Kim Performs Onstage in Atlanta, Plus Bella Hadid, Doja Cat, Maisie Williams and More
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library
George & Amal Dress Up in N.Y.C., Plus Eddie Redmayne, Lily James, MGK & Megan Fox and More
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
The ROck
The Rock Brings Black Adam to Mexico, Plus Kristen Stewart, Reese Witherspoon, Ashley Park and More
Jennifer Aniston is seen jogging while filming on location for 'The Morning Show' on 5th Avenue on September 30, 2022 in New York City.
Jennifer Aniston Hits the Set in N.Y.C., Plus the Biebers, Jamie Lee Curtis and More
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Milan. They go at restaurant Giacomo.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Give Pam and Tommy Vibes in '90s-Inspired Looks and Matching Hats
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'Good Mourning' film premiere
Machine Gun Kelly Says He'll 'Always Collaborate' with Fiancée and 'Good Mourning' Costar Megan Fox
Pictured: (l-r) Machine Gun Kelly during an interview with host Seth Meyers on June 29, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly Shares Why He Smashed a Champagne Glass Against His Head After Concert
MGK Releases New single ay! with Lil Wayne and Travis Barker
Machine Gun Kelly 'Shot' the Music Video for New Lil Wayne Collab 'ay!' 'Last Night on an iPhone'
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Machine Gun Kelly Says He 'Called It from the Beginning' with Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
Katie Holmes Spotted Giggling As She Takes A Call On Her Phone In NYC
Katie Holmes Brightens Up N.Y.C., Plus Becky G, Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James and More
megan fox spice girl
Megan Fox 'Offers' Herself to Spice Girls as a Very Sexy 'BDSM' Spice
Stephen Curry And Ayesha Curry Visit Disney's California Adventure Park
The Currys Meet The Incredibles, Plus Demi Lovato, Billy Porter, Lizzo and More
TODAY -- Pictured: Lizzo on Friday July 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Lizzo Performs in N.Y.C., Plus Rita Ora, Lucy Hale & Bailee Madison, Jenifer Lewis and More
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi Visits 'GMA', Plus Justin Verlander & Kate Upton, Denzel Washington and More