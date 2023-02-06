Megan Fox Ditches Her Cast at 2023 Grammys After Breaking Her Wrist Just Days Before

Megan Fox is not letting any injuries cramp her Grammys style.

After revealing that she braved a "broken wrist" and "concussion" right before Grammy weekend, Fox ditched the cast for the 65th annual award show on Sunday with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

It is unclear how the Jennifer's Body star hurt herself but bringing the bling on Sunday night, the actress, 36, and her beau stepped out on the red carpet doing what they do best: donning coordinating couple looks.

In matching metallics, Fox wore an icy white gown designed with a mermaid silhouette and a mesh corset adorned with baroque-motif rhinestone embellishments, which paired well with the rapper's silver suit.

MGK, 32, told E! News that the look — set with a gray mesh top under a gemstone harness, plus silver boots — was inspired by a Phoenix rising out of the ashes.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The cast from Fox's injury was present when the duo stepped out Clive Davis pre-party on Saturday, though she ditched the bright pink wrap on her own Instagram photos.

"Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party," Fox captioned sultry photos of her and MGK on her grid.

For the annual Clive Davis event at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Fox channeled Jessica Rabbit in a red Alexis Mabille bustier gown with a Candy Ice Jewelry necklace.

MGK opted for Dolce & Gabbana, complementing his wife-to-be in a black suit and wrap jacket, layered over a white beaded turtleneck. His look was put together with studded black creepers.

MGK (né Colson Baker) —who rushed past reporters at the star-studded Davis soirée to get to his wife inside — was nominated for his first award on music's biggest night, receiving a best rock album nod for his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout.

"You work harder than anyone I've ever known and are twice as talented," Fox wrote in support of Kelly's nomination in November. "You deserve this."

The win went to Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9.