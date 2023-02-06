Megan Fox Ditches Her Cast at 2023 Grammys After Breaking Her Wrist Just Days Before

The actress revealed she braved a "broken wrist" and "concussion" right before Grammy weekend

By
Published on February 6, 2023 10:03 AM

Megan Fox is not letting any injuries cramp her Grammys style.

After revealing that she braved a "broken wrist" and "concussion" right before Grammy weekend, Fox ditched the cast for the 65th annual award show on Sunday with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

It is unclear how the Jennifer's Body star hurt herself but bringing the bling on Sunday night, the actress, 36, and her beau stepped out on the red carpet doing what they do best: donning coordinating couple looks.

In matching metallics, Fox wore an icy white gown designed with a mermaid silhouette and a mesh corset adorned with baroque-motif rhinestone embellishments, which paired well with the rapper's silver suit.

MGK, 32, told E! News that the look — set with a gray mesh top under a gemstone harness, plus silver boots — was inspired by a Phoenix rising out of the ashes.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night

The cast from Fox's injury was present when the duo stepped out Clive Davis pre-party on Saturday, though she ditched the bright pink wrap on her own Instagram photos.

"Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party," Fox captioned sultry photos of her and MGK on her grid.

For the annual Clive Davis event at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Fox channeled Jessica Rabbit in a red Alexis Mabille bustier gown with a Candy Ice Jewelry necklace.

MGK opted for Dolce & Gabbana, complementing his wife-to-be in a black suit and wrap jacket, layered over a white beaded turtleneck. His look was put together with studded black creepers.

MGK (né Colson Baker) —who rushed past reporters at the star-studded Davis soirée to get to his wife inside — was nominated for his first award on music's biggest night, receiving a best rock album nod for his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout.

"You work harder than anyone I've ever known and are twice as talented," Fox wrote in support of Kelly's nomination in November. "You deserve this."

The win went to Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9.

Related Articles
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
5 History-Making Moments from the 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
What You Didn't See at the 2023 Grammys: Taylor Swift Dances in the Crowd, Adele Holds Court and More
Beyonce Grammys
Behind-the-Scenes Moments from the 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Harry's House” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles Is Emotional After 2023 Grammys Album of the Year Win: 'There's No Such Thing as Best'
In this image released on February 5, John Legend, Fridayy, and DJ Khaled perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy Perform 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys
Lizzo accepts the Record Of The Year award for “About Damn Time” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo Wins Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'Just Stay True to Yourself'
Adele accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Easy On Me” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammys, Dedicates Award to Son: 'Here I Am Crying!'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Elijah Carlile, Catherine Shepherd, and Evangeline Ruth Carlile speak during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Brandi Carlile's Wife and Daughters Adorably Introduce Her Performance at the 2023 Grammys 
Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Madonna Says Artists Labeled 'Scandalous' or 'Problematic' Are 'Definitely on to Something' at 2023 Grammys
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kelsea Ballerini's 2023 Grammy Makeup Was Done Entirely Using Drugstore Makeup
65th GRAMMY Awards Style - Ingrid Andress, Shania Twain, Harry Styles
The Boldest Style Moments from the 2023 Grammys That You Can't Miss
Lisa Marie Presley grammy tribute
Lisa Marie Presley Honored at 2023 Grammy Awards with Touching Tribute
Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Madonna Tops Off Androgynous Outfit with a Riding Crop While Presenting at the 2023 Grammys
Honoree Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt Perform 'Songbird' in Christine McVie Tribute at 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Mary J. Blige TOUT
Mary J. Blige Serves Up Sexy Style in Skin-Baring, Cutout Gown at 2023 Grammys
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Beyonce Gets Emotional as She Breaks Record for All-Time Grammy Wins: 'Thank You So Much'