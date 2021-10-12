Megan Fox's 'Beloved' Machine Gun Kelly Helped Inspire Her New Boohoo Line — Get a First Look

Megan Fox is largely responsible for the grunge-glam rockstar girlfriend revival. And now, she's bringing her sought-after aesthetic to the masses with a boohoo collaboration.

Launching Oct. 19 on boohoo.com, the collection features key pieces in Fox's personal wardrobe, including curve-hugging dresses, sexy thigh-high boots, boyfriend jeans, an elevated varsity jacket, a blazer dress, crop tops and more.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shot by photographer Felisha Toelntino, boohoo x Megan Fox marks the Jennifer's Body actress' first-ever co-designed collection with a brand. Stylist Maeve Reilly — the woman behind Fox's already-iconic 2021 MTV VMAs naked dress, her Met Gala debut and her Barbie-inspired iHeartRadio Music Awards look — helped her famous client create the line.

"BooHoo brought a lot of design ideas to me," Fox tells PEOPLE exclusively. "As I was going through them, I really did very little eliminating or changing. Because it just fell in line naturally with what I was already doing with Maeve, I feel like some of these looks are things that we already had picked out for me to wear essentially, but with different designers."

"Now we have them in this collection, which is obviously going to be much more affordable and available to more people," Fox adds. "It reflects Maeve's style, especially the way you would see her style her [clients]. And, more specifically, how she's been styling recently."

Megan Fox x boohoo Credit: FELISHA TOLENTINO

It touts "bold, interchangeable day/night pieces" to make customers "feel confident and sexy throughout Fall," a press release states. The Transformers star says her favorite item is a letterman jacket with "Ohio" written across the front in bold white letters.

"My favorite item is going to be the Ohio jacket. Inspired by the hometown of my beloved [boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly]. Beyond that, I actually really liked the look I was wearing with that. It's a leather high-waisted trouser and a halter crop," she adds. "I like those pieces separately on their own, and then also with the jacket. That's probably my favorite look."

When asked to describe her current style, the star says, "I think I'm just in a giving zero f---- phase. That's probably where we're at right now. I don't think I can top that description."

The actress has a similar approach to social media, often posting NSFW photos with cheeky captions that keep followers and fans on their toes. "I think that's just a part of my personality," she says of the risqué posts.

"I am a relatively witty individual, and most people probably don't know that. But I use my words powerfully, whether it's through sarcasm or creating specific narratives," Fox continues. "But I do feel like I'm pretty proud of my captions. My boyfriend refers to me as a caption queen. I don't have to put a lot of thought into it. I'm usually just struck with some inspiration when I see a photo. And I obviously don't take myself very seriously. I'm not someone who loves social media, so I'd begrudgingly participate in it. I think that's what influences most of my captions."

Fox's latest collaboration comes just days after she and Kelly graced the cover of British GQ Style for the magazine's Autumn/Winter 2021 issue.

In the issue, the couple opened up about their very public relationship, sharing details of what people don't always see in their photographs and red carpet appearances.

Megan Fox, Machine gun Kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Kevin Mazur/getty

"It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other," Kelly said of his relationship with Fox. "It's ecstasy and agony for sure… I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."

Fox and Kelly, who first met on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass, have been dating since May 2020, and went public with their relationship with their November red carpet debut later that year.

Fox told the outlet when she first met Kelly, she wasn't expecting to find her "soulmate."