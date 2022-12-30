Megan Fox Is 'Currently Seeking a Girlfriend' While Sporting Her New Favorite Accessory

"Please submit applications in the DMs," Megan Fox captioned a selfie on Instagram, in which she rocked another furry bucket hat

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on December 30, 2022 05:31 PM
Photo: Megan Fox/instagram

Megan Fox is "seeking a girlfriend" in head-turning style.

The Jennifer's Body star, 36, sported her new favorite accessory as she opened up her Instagram DMs to prospective girlfriends while rocking a furry fuchsia bucket hat in a series of backseat selfies she posted Friday.

"Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs," Fox, who is engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly, captioned the post, complementing the hat with a cleavage-baring bustier featuring a halter string top.

The actress has long been open about her sexual fluidity. "I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society," Fox told Esquire in her 2009 June cover interview. "I have no question in my mind about being bisexual."

"Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades," she captioned a Pride Month selfie last year, showing off a rainbow manicure.

Fox's post comes after she appeared to skip attending the Kardashian Christmas Eve party with MGK, hosted by the couple's friends Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

But the couple who rocks bucket hats together, stays together. After Fox recently took up the Muppet hat trend popularized by Rihanna, MGK, 32, stepped out last week with Fox while donning a furry white bucket hat, which his wife-to-be previously wore in October.

megan fox, machine gun kelly
APEX/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com; TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox and Kelly previously stepped out at Milan Fashion Week in September, Kelly sporting a black bucket hat and Fox wearing one in red.

They met in 2020 on the set of their crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got engaged in January, and the groom-to-be has since confirmed that pal Pete Davidson will serve as one of his groomsmen.

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares sons Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 8½, and 6-year-old Journey River. MGK is father to 13-year-old daughter Casie Colson with ex Emma Cannon.

