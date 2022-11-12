Megan Fox Claps Back at Troll Who Mistook Her Tattoo for Unshaven Bikini Line: 'I'm Devastated'

"Was hoping you'd wife me," Megan Fox sarcastically responded to an Instagram troll who called her out over what they thought was an unshaven bikini line

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 12, 2022 01:55 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 18: Megan Fox poses for a photo during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 18, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
Photo: Jim Poorten/NBAE/Getty

Megan Fox knows how to handle her online trolls.

The Jennifer's Body star, 36, clapped back at an Instagram follower on Friday after they mistook her tattoo for an unshaven bikini line in a photo of her couple's costume with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly as Zelda and Link.

"All that money and she can't buy a razor. She's now off my 'list,'" the user commented on the photo, in which Fox wore the sexy high-cut costume.

Fox didn't miss a beat in her response, writing to the user, "Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo? Either way I'm devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you'd wife me."

The exchange came after Fox shared the photo of herself and Kelly, 32, dressed as the Legend of Zelda characters. "Very seriously looked into elf ear modification after this. @grimes let me know if you find someone," she wrote in the caption.

The pair previously threw it back to the '90s when they emulated Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for another couple's costume during the star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween party last month in Beverly Hills.

Channeling the former couple's looks at the 1995 grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Fox sizzled in a two-tone pink and red latex mini-dress with a sweetheart neckline. Kelly, meanwhile, had the Mötley Crüe drummer's aesthetic down in a white tank top showing off a sleeve of tattoos and black leather pants.

Fox met Kelly in 2020 on the set of their crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got engaged in January, and the groom-to-be has since confirmed that pal Pete Davidson will serve as one of his groomsmen.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos

The Transformers star has been known to put her trolls in their place, including an instance last month when she clapped back at a follower who commented on her selfie: "Where your kids at?"

"Wait wait wait, I … have kids?!? Oh my god I knew I forgot something!!" Fox joked in response. "Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That's the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found."

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Fox Responds After Commenter Asks Where Her Kids Are: 'Call the Valet at Beverly Hills Hotel'

Fox shares sons Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 8½, and 6-year-old Journey River with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. He recently told E! that they "co-parent really well together."

