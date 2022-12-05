Megan Fox Channels Pamela Anderson in a Feathery Pink Bucket Hat and Barely There Bra Top

Fox's all-pink look was likely a nod to Anderson's 1999 MTV VMAs look

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 5, 2022 11:59 AM
Megan Fox, Pamela Anderson
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty, Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty

Megan Fox loves a Pamela Anderson tribute moment.

The actress stepped out in Florida over the weekend in an all-pink look reminiscent of what Anderson wore to the 1999 MTV VMAs — specifically that pink bucket hat.

For fiance Machine Gun Kelly's performance at the Audacy Beach Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, Fox wore a pair of pink cargo pants, a teeny-tiny pink bra top and a feathery pink bucket hat. She carried a pink bag and wore pink heels with the look for a fully monochromatic moment.

Megan Fox attends Audacy Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on December 04, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Jason Koerner/Getty

Back in 1999, Anderson wore a large feathery pink hat when she stepped out at the VMAs with on-again-off-again partner Tommy Lee. The hat, made by Ivy Supersonic, instantly became iconic and was commissioned by Anderson herself. The designer had previously worked with Lee, and when Anderson saw her hat work in Mötley Crüe's "Get Naked" music video, she wanted something for herself.

"Anderson just saw the whole thing with the hats [in the 'Get Naked' video], and she came up to me and said, 'Hey, so I'm [presenting at] the [VMAs] next week. Could you make me a pink feathered cowboy hat?'" Supersonic told The Hollywood Reporter in February this year. "I made her this pink feathered — I can't really call it a cowboy hat — it was just an Ivy Supersonic feathered hat. It was very big, pink and fluffy. I thought that she would like it, and I was hoping she would."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos

This is far from the first time Fox, 36, has channeled the Baywatch star with her fashion. The Transformers alum and her beau literally dressed as Anderson and Lee for Halloween this year at the Casamigos Halloween Party.

Channeling the former couple's looks at the 1995 grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Fox wore a two-tone pink and red latex mini-dress with a sweetheart neckline.

She fully committed to the iconic look with a bleached wig, big lips, bigger nails and a glowing fresh tan while showing some PDA with Kelly.

MGK, 32, had the Mötley Crüe drummer's aesthetic down in a white tank top showing off a sleeve of tattoos, black leather pants and a layer of black eyeliner to complement his jet-black hair.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Milan. They go at restaurant Giacomo.
QQPD/Splash

Just the month before that outing, the duo gave off serious Anderson and Lee vibes with another one of their couple outfits — including matching bucket hats.

The fashionable pair showed off their grunge flair for a dinner in Italy, where they attended Milan Fashion Week.

Fox opted for a low-cut army green tank top under an unbuttoned flannel shirt with cut-out snakeskin pants. She also toted a brown-tinted transparent purse to hold her essentials.

Meanwhile, MGK went for a vampy menswear look in a skeleton-printed shirt, leather pants and a floor-length maroon vinyl trench coat.

Experts at couple outfits, the Transformers star and the Mainstream Sellout artist also wore matching furry bucket hats — hers in cherry red and his in black.

