Megan Fox Braves 'Broken Wrist,' Channels Jessica Rabbit with Machine Gun Kelly at Grammy Party

Megan Fox isn't letting a broken bone stop her from supporting Machine Gun Kelly.

The Jennifer's Body star, 36, channeled Jessica Rabbit (as in 1988's Who Framed Roger Rabbit) in a sexy strapless red gown, which she accessorized with a pink cast on her wrist, while accompanying fiancé MGK, 32, on Saturday at a pre-Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles.

"Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party," Fox captioned photos of the couple posing in their look before painting the town red (so to speak).

She accentuated her décolletage in the Alexis Mabille bustier number with a Candy Ice Jewelry necklace. MGK opted for Dolce & Gabbana, complementing his wife-to-be in a black suit with a wrap jacket, layered over a white beaded turtleneck and finished with studded black creepers.

MGK (né Colson Baker) is nominated for his first award at the 65th Grammy Awards, receiving a best rock album nod for his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout.

The "Bloody Valentine" artist previously pondered his first Grammy nomination in a video he recorded "under my favorite tree" and shared Saturday on his Instagram Story.

"Going into tomorrow, I just want to express gratitude," he said. "And no matter what the outcome is, whether we win the Grammy, I am so happy to have been on this journey exactly as how it has turned out."

"I'm grateful for you, I'm grateful for the family I've gained, the friends, the shows, the laughs, the cries, all that s—. It helped me push to even be here to experience a moment like this. So look, we already won. We already won. But see you tomorrow," added MGK.

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the third consecutive year, the 65th Grammy Awards air live Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. With five new categories, Beyoncé leads the nominations with nine for her seventh solo studio album, Renaissance.

Presenters include Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden, as well as performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and more.

The 65th Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which the show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.