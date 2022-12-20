Machine Gun Kelly Borrows Megan Fox's Bucket Hat for Latest Date Night Look

If there's one thing we know for certain, it's that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly love a hat moment. Specifically, they seem to love bucket hats.

For date night in Los Angeles on Monday night, Fox and MGK stepped out wearing coordinating looks: her with a corset, pink sweater, pink fuzzy bag and miniskirt, and MGK in a white fur coat, white jeans and a white furry bucket hat.

While the couple, as usual, coordinated the colors and textures of their outfits — from the pink to the fur — they also continued their love of the reliable bucket hat.

TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

MGK's furry white hat looks strikingly similar to one that Fox was wearing back in October. In fact, there's a good possibility that it's a hat they share. If nothing else, they have a matching set, but so far, we haven't seen them wearing the same hat at the same time. Ergo, a shared hat among the couple.

APEX/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com; TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox, 36, and MGK, 32, have stepped out wearing all manner of hats in recent months, aside from just this white bucket hat. The mom of three shared a photo set on Instagram in October wearing a red version of the furry bucket hat and shared photos in the purple version just two weeks prior to that.

The love of the bucket hat isn't new, though. If you go all the way back to January in Fox's Instagram, you'll spot her wearing a patterned bucket hat with a matching coat in Lake Como, Italy. The gray and green version, much like the recent hats, was also furry.

Backgrid

In September, the engaged couple's hat game was extra strong when the two appeared together in complementary bucket hats. Channeling their love of '90s fashion, attended Milan Fashion Week in peak grunge fashion.

Fox donned a low-cut army green tank top under an unbuttoned flannel shirt with cut-out snakeskin pants. She also toted a brown-tinted transparent purse to hold her essentials. Fox's risqué top, while a wardrobe basic, turned heads with its breast-baring silhouette.

QQPD/Splash

Meanwhile, MGK went for a vampy menswear look in a skeleton-printed shirt, leather pants and a floor-length maroon vinyl trench coat. The real stars of the show, though, were their matching hats: hers in red and his in black.

It's safe to say at this point that between the two of them, they have furry bucket hats in every color. As MGK showed off days later, he also has pink and purple. In another photo set from Europe, the Mainstream Sellout artist posed in a number of photos with friends, Fox and his daughter, Casie Colson, wearing a few different hats. One of which was a light pink hat that would have coordinated with Fox's Monday night date outfit perfectly.

And just in case you were worried that MGK hadn't dipped a toe into the patterned furry bucket hat trend, fret not. He wore a tie-dyed hat in August in a collection of pastel shades.