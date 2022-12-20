Machine Gun Kelly Borrows Megan Fox's Bucket Hat for Latest Date Night Look

The engaged stars continue to show off their love for each other — and the polarizing '90s hat trend — with their latest coordinating couple moment

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 20, 2022 01:51 PM
megan fox, machine gun kelly
Photo: TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If there's one thing we know for certain, it's that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly love a hat moment. Specifically, they seem to love bucket hats.

For date night in Los Angeles on Monday night, Fox and MGK stepped out wearing coordinating looks: her with a corset, pink sweater, pink fuzzy bag and miniskirt, and MGK in a white fur coat, white jeans and a white furry bucket hat.

While the couple, as usual, coordinated the colors and textures of their outfits — from the pink to the fur — they also continued their love of the reliable bucket hat.

megan fox, machine gun kelly
TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

MGK's furry white hat looks strikingly similar to one that Fox was wearing back in October. In fact, there's a good possibility that it's a hat they share. If nothing else, they have a matching set, but so far, we haven't seen them wearing the same hat at the same time. Ergo, a shared hat among the couple.

megan fox, machine gun kelly
APEX/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com; TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox, 36, and MGK, 32, have stepped out wearing all manner of hats in recent months, aside from just this white bucket hat. The mom of three shared a photo set on Instagram in October wearing a red version of the furry bucket hat and shared photos in the purple version just two weeks prior to that.

The love of the bucket hat isn't new, though. If you go all the way back to January in Fox's Instagram, you'll spot her wearing a patterned bucket hat with a matching coat in Lake Como, Italy. The gray and green version, much like the recent hats, was also furry.

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Backgrid

In September, the engaged couple's hat game was extra strong when the two appeared together in complementary bucket hats. Channeling their love of '90s fashion, attended Milan Fashion Week in peak grunge fashion.

Fox donned a low-cut army green tank top under an unbuttoned flannel shirt with cut-out snakeskin pants. She also toted a brown-tinted transparent purse to hold her essentials. Fox's risqué top, while a wardrobe basic, turned heads with its breast-baring silhouette.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Milan. They go at restaurant Giacomo.
QQPD/Splash

Meanwhile, MGK went for a vampy menswear look in a skeleton-printed shirt, leather pants and a floor-length maroon vinyl trench coat. The real stars of the show, though, were their matching hats: hers in red and his in black.

It's safe to say at this point that between the two of them, they have furry bucket hats in every color. As MGK showed off days later, he also has pink and purple. In another photo set from Europe, the Mainstream Sellout artist posed in a number of photos with friends, Fox and his daughter, Casie Colson, wearing a few different hats. One of which was a light pink hat that would have coordinated with Fox's Monday night date outfit perfectly.

And just in case you were worried that MGK hadn't dipped a toe into the patterned furry bucket hat trend, fret not. He wore a tie-dyed hat in August in a collection of pastel shades.

Related Articles
Megan Fox, Pamela Anderson
Megan Fox Channels Pamela Anderson in a Feathery Pink Bucket Hat and Barely There Bra Top
Pamela Anderson attends the "Le Raphia" Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France.
Pamela Anderson Pays Tribute to Her Iconic Fluffy Pink Hat with an Even Bigger Feathery White Hat
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Says His Spiked Purple Suit at the 2022 AMAs Is 'Uncomfortable to Pee In'
Machine Gun Kelly Flawlessly Paints Megan Fox's Nails with Their Own Nail Polish Color
Machine Gun Kelly Flawlessly Paints Megan Fox's Nails with Their Own Nail Polish Color
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Milan. They go at restaurant Giacomo.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Give Pam and Tommy Vibes in '90s-Inspired Looks and Matching Hats
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Megan Fox Proves Her Love for the Naked Dress (and Machine Gun Kelly!) at 'GQ' Party
Megan Fox launches new nail polish collection with MGK's nail brand
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Turn Up the Heat in Steamy 'Twin Flame' Photos for New Nail Polishes
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJN13ZJibf/ machinegunkelly Verified it’s my daughter’s first Europe tour 💼🇫🇷 ps: 1st slide is a chair 🤠 3h
Machine Gun Kelly Enjoys European Tour with 13-Year-Old Daughter Casie and Fiancée Megan Fox
Megan Fox attends TIME100 Next Gala; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Time100 Next
Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Brooklyn
Megan Fox Rocks Red Hair as She and Machine Gun Kelly Step Out for Time100 Gala
Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
All About Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter, Casie Colson Baker
2022 Billboard Music Awards Couples
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Best Couple Style Moments
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
See the Biggest Moments from Paris Fashion Week — and Beyond!
Machine Gun Kelly arrives to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Marrow Fine
Marrow Fine Debuts Machine Gun Kelly Ring Line with Diamonds from His $30K Billboard Music Awards Manicure
Megan Fox and Colson Baker "Machine Gun Kelly" attends "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere
Megan Fox Rocks Pink Hair to Match Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at His 'Life in Pink' Premiere
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline