Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly twinned in head-to-toe pink for their latest red carpet appearance

Megan Fox Rocks Pink Hair to Match Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at His Life in Pink Premiere

Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly are a power couple in pink!

On Monday, the two attended the New York premiere of MGK's new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, and walked the carpet in all-pink looks to celebrate.

The "Emo Girl" singer, 32, donned a cotton candy swirl cropped top that revealed his tattoos, white jeans and off-white shoes. He accessorized with a chain link and pearl beaded belt around his waist and a pearl necklace.

The Transformers actress, 36, wore a body-hugging pink mini dress featuring a sexy bra top and bubblegum pink lace up stilettos. She also debuted her new platinum rose hair, which matched with her fiancé's hue (and is likely a wig).

Red carpet hairstyle reveals are a trend for the couple.

Back in May, he posted a Twitter poll asking his followers to choose between blonde or pink for his Mainstream Sellout Tour. A week later, he uploaded a video on TikTok with his new hair joking "I went blonde."

Coordinating outfits aren't a new concept for the couple, as the pair have mastered the art of matching.

While Fox wore a sexy David Koma gown that featured a thigh-high slit and built-in gloves with floral rhinestones, MGK posed in a Dolce & Gabbana suit decorated with metal spikes and a turtleneck decked out in Swarovski crystals and DG logos.

And another Fox-Kelly pink style moment for the records? The romantic outfits they wore to the West Hollywood premiere Good Mourning.

The BooHoo collaborator brought Old Hollywood glam in a sparkling metallic pink off-the-shoulder Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown while the "Bad Things" singer looked dapper a hot pink Dolce & Gabbana suit covered in a rose pattern.

The couple first met in March 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass. After the pair were spotted together multiple times in May, Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green confirmed the couple's split after nearly 10 years of marriage.

MGK finally made their relationship Instagram official in July of 2020, while Fox made her own Instagram announcement in August.