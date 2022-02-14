Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Best Couple Style Moments

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are "twin flames," and nowhere is that more evident than in their matching couple style moments. The two, who got enaged in January 2022, have often referred to each other as their style muses.

While attending an event to celebrate Kelly's debut nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, the was connected not just by their matching black blazers or high fashion poses; they were also chained together by their nail art.