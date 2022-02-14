Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Best Couple Style Moments
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the ultimate fashion power couple and always manage to coordinate their outfits when they step out together. See their best couple style moments
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Matching Blazers
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are "twin flames," and nowhere is that more evident than in their matching couple style moments. The two, who got enaged in January 2022, have often referred to each other as their style muses.
While attending an event to celebrate Kelly's debut nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, the was connected not just by their matching black blazers or high fashion poses; they were also chained together by their nail art.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Matching Satin Enembles
For their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 AMAs, the two coordinated in satin looks and beaded jewelry. Fox wore a green top and skirt by Azzi & Osta, Kelly dressed in an open white top and matching bottoms.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Matching Pink Outfits
The stars looked pretty in pink as they attended the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards together, with Fox in a bubblegum pink jumpsuit and Kelly coordinating in a white suit embellished with a matching pink butterfly.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Matching Red Looks
After the 2021 Met Gala, the pair was spotted attending an afterparty together. Fox wore a red Dundas gown, and Kelly coordinated with a black leather jacket covered in red sequin appliqués.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Matching Cozy White Shirts
In honor of their first Valentine's Day as a couple, Kelly shared some relaxed photos of the two together, including this cozy photo of the two in jammies.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Matching Black Outfits
The couple wowed at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in black ensembles, with Kelly's tongue dyed to match Fox's eye-popping black cutout Mugler dress.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Matching Brown Ensembles
While attending a UFC game together in April 2021, the two chose brown for their mood boards; she wore a crop top covered with a long brown jacket and Kelly wore a tan jumpsuit.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Matching Sequin Looks
The dress code for the 2021 MTV VMAs was clearly "stop the show" and they did in their shimmery ensembles; he was in a Dolce & Gabbana suit with Christian Louboutin shoes, and she was in a sheer custom Mugler midi dress with shimmery embroidery.
On the red carpet, Fox told Entertainment Tonight that her outfit was Kelly's idea. "He was like, 'You're gonna be naked tonight.' I was like, 'Whatever you say, Daddy!' " she said, adding that she is "so proud" of Kelly: "He's the most talented boy in the world."
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Matching Fuzzy Coats
During a trip to Lake Como, the couple kept warm by bundling up in fuzzy coats that matched all the way to the top (his to his bleach-blonde hair, hers to her cozy bucket hat).
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Matching Black Leather Jackets
During a date night in L.A., the pair wore leather together.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Matching Sweats and Sneakers
Whether they're dressing up or dressing down, Fox and Kelly always know how to coordinate their looks. In an Instagram post for Valentine's Day 2021, Fox shared a photo of their sweatpants-and-sneakers synchronicity.