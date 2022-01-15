All Eyes Were on Megan Fox's Sexy Cutout Skirt During Her Engagement to Machine Gun Kelly
When Machine Gun Kelly dropped to one knee earlier this week to propose to Megan Fox in beautiful Puerto Rico, shock waves were felt around the internet. The scene was surreal: the lush tropical environment, the dazzling emerald and diamond Toi et Moi ring, the impossibly romantic vibes all around, and oh yes, that slinky little outfit worn by Fox for the momentous occasion.
A source told PEOPLE that the actress was "surprised" by the proposal, but we have to say, her outfit was on point for the picturesque moment, per usual. All eyes were on her floor-length, body-skimming skirt and barely-there strappy top — a minimalistic, monochrome look that perfectly suited the star. In case you're suddenly inspired to make Fox's effortlessly chic vacay vibe all your own, we rounded up a few cutout skirts that similarly show just a hint of skin.
When it comes to rocking a revealing skirt, fabrication makes all the difference. For a more modest take on this trend, reach for skirts made of thicker, sturdier fabrics like this cool knit midi skirt from Michael Costello for Revolve or this cute corduroy mini available on the cheap at Nordstrom Rack.
Buy It! Michael Costello x Revolve Knit Midi Skirt, $158; revolve.com
Buy It! BB Dakota by Steve Madden Montero Skirt, $79; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Elodie Cutout Corduroy Skirt, $25.97; nordstromrack.com
Or, for an all-out glamorous look for the evening, check out these fancy cutout skirts that highlight your hips in the best way possible. Pair these sexy styles with a cool crop top, elegant bodysuit, or sheer blouse for a striking ensemble. This affordable style from Sndys is a dead ringer for Fox's engagement look, and this versatile, double-lined ruched skirt with a side slit from Jlux Label can show as much (or as little) as you'd like thanks to its clever adjustable drawstring.
Buy It! Sndys Stephanie Skirt, $53; revolve.com
Buy It! Jlux Label Aura Skirt, $54.99; jluxlabel.com
Buy It! Nbd Delfino Midi Skirt, $45 (orig. $178); revolve.com
Buy It! Lioness Skirt, $39.50 (orig. $79); amazon.com
Here's to turning heads (just like Megan Fox) in 2022.
