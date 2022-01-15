All Eyes Were on Megan Fox's Sexy Cutout Skirt During Her Engagement to Machine Gun Kelly

Or, for an all-out glamorous look for the evening, check out these fancy cutout skirts that highlight your hips in the best way possible. Pair these sexy styles with a cool crop top, elegant bodysuit, or sheer blouse for a striking ensemble. This affordable style from Sndys is a dead ringer for Fox's engagement look, and this versatile, double-lined ruched skirt with a side slit from Jlux Label can show as much (or as little) as you'd like thanks to its clever adjustable drawstring.