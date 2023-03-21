Meg Stalter on Her Daring Red Carpet Fashion: I 'Don't Really Go by the Rules'

The actress tells PEOPLE that her red carpet routine includes Neutrogena Hydro Boost+, a lot of laughter and plenty of bagels

By Hedy Phillips
Published on March 21, 2023 04:58 PM
Meg Stalter on Dressing for Red Carpets: I 'Don't Really Go by the Rules'
Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The red carpet has become a playground for Meg Stalter.

The comedian and Hacks star may be fairly new to Hollywood, but she hasn't wasted any time in making a statement on every red carpet.

With the help of her stylist, Kat Typaldos, Stalter has stepped out in sheers, vintage, up-and-coming designers and everything in between.

"Kat is so incredible, and we both are very much like, 'Let's do what we think is exciting.' We don't really go by the rules," Stalter tells PEOPLE. "It sounds really cliche, but we like to break the rules and wear stuff that we get excited about."

Meg Stalter on Dressing for Red Carpets: I 'Don't Really Go by the Rules'
Unique Nicole/WireImage, Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty

And while many stars step onto a red carpet hoping to make a coveted best dressed list, that's never been a goal for Stalter or Typaldos — having fun and feeling good is truly what they're all about.

"To wear something that excites us is so much better than trying to fit in," Stalter shares. "We both are very creative and we're just a perfect match, because she never holds me back and never makes me feel like I'm in a box."

In recent months, Stalter has turned heads in a selection of red carpet looks that radiated fun — and she had fun in the clothes, which is why she says she never cared about "fitting in."

For Variety's Power of Women event last fall, Stalter stepped out in one of her go-to designers, Lucille Reynolds. Her custom lavender outfit mixed sheer fabrics with a body-hugging silhouette for a dreamy overall look.

Just days before, she arrived at HBO's Emmy Nominees Reception in another sheer look, but this Norma Kamali dress had way more edge. She paired the see-through floral gown with matching red underwear and accessories.

Megan Stalter at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

More recently, Stalter brought out her goth girl vibes for two award shows — and her vintage vibe. For the Golden Globe Awards, she wore a black vintage Versace gown with two thigh-high slits to show off her leg tattoos. She paired the look with sheer elbow-length gloves for even more drama.

For the Screen Actors Guild Awards, she wore vintage Vivienne Westwood. Typaldos called the look — which consisted of a corset top and printed dress — "Birth of Venus."

Meg Stalter on Dressing for Red Carpets: I 'Don't Really Go by the Rules'
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The red carpet process stems past just her and Typaldos, though, as the actress is surrounded by a whole team of friends who help get her ready for the big show. Those days, she says, are filled with laughter, skin prep (she just partnered with Neutrogena on the brand's Hydro Boost+ line) and snacks. Specifically bagels.

"Usually nobody eats the bagels but me," Stalter tells PEOPLE. "Everyone is just so busy working, and the last time everyone came over to get me ready was the one time I didn't get bagels. Everyone was starving and they were like, 'We thought you were getting bagels!'"

The end result of every getting-ready process is another example of Stalter taking risks with her fashion and wearing whatever she wants to wear for her trip down the carpet or to a major event.

"I feel really happy in everything that we choose," she says while thinking back on her recent looks. "It's just important to be yourself because that's more exciting than trying to fit in."

