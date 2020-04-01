Meet the Inspiring Winners of VS PINK's Female Empowerment Initiative, 'GRL PWR Project'

VS PINK is supporting the next generation of powerful women.

On Tuesday, the intimates and loungewear brand (a subsidiary of L Brands that targets a younger demographic) announced the 10 lucky winners of its second annual GRL PWR Project, an initiative that provides funding for young female “leaders, trendsetters and go-getters.”

After reviewing nearly 4,000 video submissions from women across the country ages 18 to 25 who explained how they would use the prize money, a panel of notable judges including PINK’s CEO, Amy Hauk, chose the 2020 winners based on “passion, drive, and originality,” the brand says in a statement. Watch them share their stories in the clip above.

The 10 young women have been awarded $25,000 to fund to “help power their dreams and jumpstart their futures,” VS PINK said.

“The PINK GRL PWR Project is back in 2020 and will continue to support and inspire young women,” Hauk said in a statement. “I am honored to be a judge this year where we will award 10 women $25K to impact their original ideas supporting women, education and sustainability.”

The list of winners includes TBH founder Britain Bennett, Aid the Journey founder Kennedy Walls and Mosquitoes Be Gone founder Ruchi Shah.

Image zoom Ruchi Shah, Kennedy Walls and Britain Bennett Courtesy Victoria’s Secret PINK GRL PWR Project

As a victim of extreme cyberbullying, Bennett launched her nonprofit agency to help others in the same situation through student assemblies and S.M.A.R.T. Parent seminars: “Britain encourages everyone to be safe, be kind, and be positive online and in the real world,” her GRL PWR Project bio states.

Meanwhile, Walls started Aid the Journey, which covers “life’s little emergencies” by providing first aid kits and feminine products to refugees in her home state.

“I strive to make a positive impact on refugees’ resettlement efforts here in Georgia and eventually nationwide,” Walls said.

Proving her entrepreneurial spirit, Ruchi invented the first all-natural mosquito repellent in her garage. She turned the product into Mosquitos Be Gone, a sustainable company that donates repellents worldwide to contribute to the fight against mosquito-transmitted diseases. What’s more, Mosquitos Be Gone also offers a college internship program to “empower the next generation of change-makers.”

Watch these inspiring stories (and others from fellow winners Greta Davis, Sara Abdel-Rakim, Amanda Calabrese, Niouma Semega, Maja Black, Kerrie Hall and Brooke Denault) in the clip above.