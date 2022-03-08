Meet the Diverse Class of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2022 Swim Search Finalists

How many bathing suits do you own? Honestly I do not know the actual number which means I have more than I should have given I live in a cold country! I am the person that tends to take between 15-20 suits on holiday because I need ones to snorkel in, lay out in, ones that I can play paddle ball in. I like variety!

What does it mean to be a part of Swim Search? It has already been such an inspiring experience due to how MJ Day and her team have structured the search and how they have built the "Swimfluence" community. The fact that they are completely changing the game in regards to "Pay with change" and the amazing, smart, beautiful and diverse people they are putting in the magazine just makes me so proud that I have been given a chance to be a part of it all! I never thought I would ever even have the chance to submit myself for the magazine but here I am at 42-years-old living with Stage 4 Metastatic Breast cancer and that dream has come true! I am humbled and inspired by all the women I have met through The Swimfluence Network, and I'm excited to hopefully inspire others through my own story. I want to give hope, encouragement and inspiration to others to follow their dreams in life. To remind them that every day given is a gift, that they are amazing and that the small moments in life are what can really make you happy!

First memory of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit: I remember when I first saw the magazine come through the letterbox as a young girl. It was the 25th anniversary edition with Kathy Ireland on the cover in this yellow bikini which was the beginning of my love for swimwear, beautiful travel locations and the beautiful women! Each year I would watch the behind the scenes shows on the making of the magazine and dream about visiting all these exotic locations. It gave this small town girl from NC inspiration in regards to fashion, beauty and travel. I have seen every issue each year since then! I love how the magazine has evolved over the years and how it now focuses on empowering and supporting strong beautiful women from all backgrounds.