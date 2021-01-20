Kamala Harris' Great-Nieces Wear Custom Inauguration Coats Inspired by Her Own Childhood Jacket

The fuzzy coats were designed to resemble a nearly identical style Vice President Harris wore when she was a young girl

There were many strong style statements made at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, and one that is not to be missed came from Vice President Kamala Harris' two great-nieces, 4-year-old Amara and 2-year-old Leela.

Their mom, Harris' niece Meena Harris, shared on Instagram that the matching faux fur plush leopard coats were custom creations, designed to "look just like Auntie's."

Image zoom Credit: Meena Harris/Instagram

Meena, 36, shared an old family photo of her mother, Maya Harris, alongside Maya's older sister, the Vice President, when they were kids wearing similar fuzzy hooded coats.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy iloveplum

Amara and Leela's toppers were custom made by the female-founded, N.Y.C.-based childrenswear startup, I Love Plum. "When I Love Plum heard back from Meena and that she loved the coats they had sketched, their designer spent the past weekend sewing them from hand," a press release from the brand said.

The style, now dubbed "Kamala" will be available to order soon at iloveplum.com. The sisters also wore protective face coverings from evolvetogether.

Meena shares her two girls with husband Nikolas Ajagu, who got his own inauguration style shoutout on Twitter from eagle-eye viewers who noticed he was sporting a rare pair of Dior x Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

"Yes this is Nik, smdh" Meena captioned an Instagram Story from Complex Sneakers calling out the shoe sighting at the inauguration. She later tweeted that he asked her if he should bring a dress shoe or sneakers to which she replied, "Do what makes you happy."

Meena also revealed that the shoes actually traveled in their own bag on the flight to Washington D.C. "I just discovered he dedicated an entire suitcase to this one gigantic shoe box 😩😩😩," she added.

Image zoom Nikolas Ajagu with Leela and Amara | Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

As for Meena, the entrepreneur, activist and author chose an Ulla Johnson turquoise blouse and skirt, worn under a Coach shearling coat, accessorized with Ana Khouri and Temple St. Clair jewelry.

Image zoom Tony West, Maya Harris, Amara and Meena Harris | Credit: Shutterstock

She also gained fame throughout the presidential campaign for her active social media presence and videos of her aunt on TikTok.

In one (now viral) video, she shared Amara sitting on then-vice president-elect's lap.

"Well you could be president," Harris can be heard telling Amara in the video. "But not right now. You have to be over the age of 35."

The girls were also seen in one of their mom's Instagram posts from the night Joe Biden won the presidential election, holding hands with Harris over a caption that read, "VICE PRESIDENT AUNTIE."