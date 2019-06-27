Image zoom Scott Legato/Getty

Meek Mill is making big moves in the fashion industry.

The rapper, entrepreneur and prison reform advocate is now a co-owner of sports-apparel retailer Lids, he announced in an interview with Business Insider on Wednesday.

“I’ve been shopping at Lids my whole life, wearing hats, fitteds, of course, fitted hats and caps, all types of hats,” Mill (né Robert Williams) told the outlet. “In our culture, it’s been a big thing. So, it was something I ain’t have to think twice about and always believed in, that it’ll work.”

According to Business Insider, Mill, 32, will lead the company’s creative strategy and release a limited-edition collection of hats for Lids in August.

“This is my boss year,” Mill, who dated Nicki Minaj for two years in 2015, said. “A lot of what I’m doing, I’m trying to get ownership in a lot of things to where I can still live comfortable the way I was living in my prime years as a rapper. I’m just trying to build a foundation of some good businesses that’ll keep me living good.”

Founded in 1995 and partially owned by sports retailer Fanatics, Lids is the largest hats and licensed sports products retailer in North America. NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michale Rubin is the executive chairman of Fanatics — Rubin is also the cofounder of Mill’s Reform Alliance Foundation.

Last year, Mill teamed up with Rubin and fellow rapper JAY-Z to launch the criminal-justice reform organization after Mill served five months at Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution for violating probation in a 2008 gun and drug case. Mill was released in April of 2018.

The rapper opened up about his criminal past — and the good he’s hoping to do now that he’s out — during an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt for a special episode of Dateline last May.

“I was a public figure, I’m a rapper,” he told Holt when asked why his case has become so important. “I inspire, a lot of people don’t know the history, I inspire a lot of these young children. My brand is dream chasers. It’s about chasing your dreams no matter what you do in life. No matter what color your race is, where you come from.”

“Looking back on his experience with the criminal justice system, Mill said, “I think we’ve always been divided in America where it’s always black and white. I don’t really call it black and white. A lot of black people are in prison, a lot of Spanish men are in prison. A lot of these laws and policies are made to keep most of these minorities trapped forever,” he said in another clip from the episode.