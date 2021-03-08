"Thank you to everyone involved," Meadow Walker said

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Opens Givenchy Show, Bella Hadid and Jourdan Dunn Also Take the Runway

Meadow Walker was the opener for the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2021 show on Sunday.

The daughter of the late actor Paul Walker shared a sneak peek of the futuristic show during Paris Fashion Week on Instagram.

In the clip, Meadow, 22, walked to techno music in an oversized black blazer, an asymmetrical black skirt, black tights and black heels. She accessorized with a black chain-link necklace and magnetic earrings.

For her hair, Meadow had a bold black bob with white ends that complemented her black cat-eye makeup with a white lower lash eyeliner.

"Exclusive Debut. Opening Givenchy FW21. Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Congratulations on your first Givenchy show @matthewmwilliams! Grazie mille @pg_dmcasting," the model wrote alongside the video. "Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for you all Xx #givenchyfw21."

The fashion show took place at a large-scale venue – something Meadow admitted would have intimidated her if they were allowed to have an audience.

"I was just thinking if it was completely filled and I was walking on the runway, I'd be absolutely terrified," she said during her takeover of Vogue's various social media accounts.

In addition to Meadow, supermodels Bella Hadid and Jourdan Dunn walked the Givenchy runway.

Meadow began her modeling career in 2017 and is currently signed DNA models.

In addition to work-related content, the star often posts tributes to her father, who died in a car crash at age 40 in November 2013.

In November, Meadow honored The Fast and the Furious actor and shared a sweet photo of the two of them napping on the seventh anniversary of his death. "A silly day to remember in sadness. today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world," she wrote in the caption. "Here's a photo of my best bud & I napping."

A year before his death, Meadow, who had spent most of her childhood living with her mother in Hawaii, decided to move to California and live with her dad. During that time, the two grew extremely close.