Unless she's working out in a tennis shoe, you won't catch Los Angeles' top real estate agent in flats: "It's just who I am"

MDLLA's Tracy Tutor on Her 'Smart But Sexy' Style and Why Heels Make Her Feel Her 'Most Powerful'

For Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles' Tracy Tutor, season 13 is going to be one of her most candid seasons yet. Fans can expect to see her new personal trainer boyfriend, Erik Anderson, (who is 20 years her junior) and the return of her 15-year-old daughter Juliet, but one thing that will absolutely remain the same? Her chic-as-hell style.

When PEOPLE recently caught up with L.A.'s top real estate broker to hear all about the new season, we also got to the bottom of her sexy-meets-businesswoman wardrobe and why her strong sense of style helps her when she's sealing the deal on a listing.

"I like being sort of a feminine woman. I want to be able to feel great and smart, but also sexy," Tutor, 46, explains. "And I don't want to have to apologize for that. I think it's really important as a female in business to not have to tone yourself down that way. I'm allowed to be sexy and smart at the same time."

tracy tutor Credit: Lauren Matocha/Excess Granted

For those that may have a more conservative fashion sense, Tutor is all about doing what feels right. "There are people that will be like, 'I can't believe you would wear that to a business meeting.' I try not to pay attention and I shut out that noise. The truth is I want women to always do whatever makes them feel confident so that they can walk into a room and own it."

One thing that makes Tutor most confident? Stilettos. "When I'm in my heels, I feel my sexiest and my most powerful," she shares.

In fact, she's rarely without her signature shoe. Whenever fans or even producers on the Bravo show ask her if she needs to switch into flats, the answer is always: "No, I really don't."

"I don't wear flats," Tutor says. "I'm either in a workout tennis shoe or a stiletto. It's just who I am."

tracy tutor Credit: Lauren Matocha/Excess Granted

So how does someone setting record real estate deals around L.A., while raising two daughters find time to shop for all her looks? Luckily, she happens to be best friends with stylist Lauren Matocha (who runs Excess Granted), who offered to give Tutor a hand a few years ago.

"I was so stressed trying to get ready for work, sell houses, go through the divorce and be on this TV show," Tutor says. "I was running around like a crazy person, trying to get it all done, and [Matocha] was like, 'Look, I help you anyway, why don't I help you to put together some of your looks?' And the truth is every hour in my day counts. So she helps me a lot, but it's fun."

Together they've created some of Tutor's most signature styles, like a power suit (above) with a pink blazer by Zara, matching skirt by Dodo Bar and Gianvito Rossi pumps, silky separates like the Nanushka dress with Amina Muaddi heels (worn in the photo with castmate David Parnes) or pretty hues like the peach LaPointe jumpsuit with Saint Laurent heels (below).

tracy tutor Credit: Lauren Matocha/Excess Granted

Earlier this month, Tutor told PEOPLE why this season is "much more personal" for her. "My boyfriend is on the show which is scary. I think it's a softer side that you will get to see of me." Plus, her daughter Juliet is back after she initially stopped filming (along with her other daughter Scarlett, 13) following Tutor's divorce from husband Jason Maltas in 2018.

tracy tutor Credit: Lauren Matocha/Excess Granted

"I kind of wanted to stay as private as I could and obviously protect my kids because I hadn't been on a reality show before, so I really didn't know what was coming," she explains. "And I think my ex-husband Jason was also equally nervous just to protect the kids."

Since going through that "challenging time," Tutor says she and Maltas have come "full circle in our own friendship again" and in parenting their children. Now, she's "starting fresh."

"I definitely talk more about my marriage and just how difficult the last couple of years [have been]," Tutor shares. "It's scary, but it's also exciting because I've always been this person. I definitely sort of let my guard down a little bit more this year. I'm happy. And I'm having great success in my career, and it's just kind of all finally come together for me. So it's like a rebirth."

Tracy Tutor, Erik Credit: Andres Sandoval

She credits the successful year she's having professionally to Anderson, 26, whom she met in the fall of 2019 at the celeb-favorite gym Dogpound and started dating at the beginning of quarantine.

"It's been great to have a man in my life that's supportive of my career, which doesn't really ever stop or slow down. I think ultimately, that was a tough part about my marriage to Jason. Being as successful as I was can interfere a lot with the male ego," she shares. "It's just nice to have someone in my life that isn't affected by that. [Anderson] has just been a very positive influence in my life, which you wouldn't think would happen with someone as young as him."