These Flat Mules ‘Get Comfier Every Time’ You Wear Them, According to Amazon Shoppers

Over the past year, sales for high heels dropped by 71 percent, according to fashion site Glossy. And while many are slowly getting back into the swing of pre-pandemic living and even going back to offices, it's hard to imagine putting on a pair of heels right now. That's why Amazon shoppers are turning to these flat mules instead.
The slip-on loafers have a faux-leather upper with a pointed toe, a breathable and soft interior lining, and a durable rubber outsole. They come in three solid colors — black, chestnut brown, and white — and two animal-print patterns. You can choose from sizes 5 through 12.
Buy It! Maypie Pointed-Toe Flat Mules, $37.16 with coupon (orig. $39.96); amazon.com
Whether you purchase these leather-like mules in a solid shade or a statement print, you'll quickly realize how versatile they are. You can wear them with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual day with friends, throw them on with an office-appropriate dress for work, and even style them with dark denim and a slinky blouse for date night.
"I usually have a hard time finding comfortable and cute shoes that fit my wide feet, but these are perfect," one reviewer wrote. "They get comfier every time I wear them, and I wear them three to four times a week for work. My feet don't slide, and they don't make any weird noises."
A second shopper added: "The shoes are so comfortable and super cute! The fit is great, and they are actually very high quality. Perfect for wearing to work or even wearing them with something casual."
Regardless of what the next few months look like for you, these shoes will ease you in. Plus, you can't beat that under-$40 price. Shop the Maypie flat mules on Amazon below.
Buy It! Maypie Pointed-Toe Flat Mules, $36.23 with coupon (orig. $38.96); amazon.com
Buy It! Maypie Pointed-Toe Flat Mules, $33.88 with coupon (orig. $36.43); amazon.com
