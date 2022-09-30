Mayim Bialik Says Her Mom Provides Her with Fashion Feedback After Each Episode of 'Jeopardy!'

"She will send me screenshots of every episode in case I forgot what I was wearing ... and I'll get a little report," Mayim Bialik joked of her mom chiming in on her Jeopardy! outfits

By
Published on September 30, 2022 11:37 PM
Jeopardy! National College Championship, hosted by Mayim Bialik, debuts TUESDAY, FEB. 8 on ABC
Photo: Casey Durkin/Getty

Mayim Bialik's mother isn't holding back about the Jeopardy! host's fashion choices.

While appearing on The Late late Show with James Corden on Thursday, the Blossom alum confessed that her mom often shares her thoughts on what she wears while hosting the nightly game show.

Asked if her mom was proud that she's now one of the permanent hosts of the long-running competitionKen Jennings also shares hosting duties — Bialik, 46, joked that her mother had no idea what the show's concept was at first.

Still, she loves to share her opinion, Bialik said.

"She will send me screenshots of every episode in case I forgot what I was wearing in that particular episode, and I'll get a little report like, 'I really like this blazer, not so crazy about this top,' " Bialik said.

Mayim Bialik hosting Jeopardy
Mayim Bialik. Jeopardy/Instagram

She continued, "She always manages to capture a screenshot when I'm in the middle of a [strange expression]. I just think, she's got a whole half hour, find a better screenshot."

Bialik isn't the only celebrity whose family weighs in on their wardrobe.

For Kelly Ripa, 51, it's her daughter 21-year-old daughter Lola.

When discussing motherhood with PEOPLE for this week's cover story, the talk show host revealed that Lola isn't shy about offering style advice.

"Don't wear that. You look ridiculous," Ripa said, quoting Lola's candid approach. "She oddly says that my clothes should be tighter and shorter, which has the reverse effect, as it does, and I wind up actually making my skirts longer and blousier and bigger."

Ripa also isn't afraid to offer her opinions.

In 2019, the family — including Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, and sons Michael, 25 and Joaquin, 19 — sat down for PEOPLE's Most Beautiful Issue, in which they discussed beauty and style advice.

"What is the one thing I've always told you?" Ripa asked Lola. When Lola searched for the answer, Ripa interjected, "Never touch your eyebrows! I have always told you never to touch your eyebrows, and you never have, and I'm so right about that."

While Lola might have some advice when it comes to her mother's style, Ripa seems to be a big fan of her daughter's personal choices.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-ripa/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Ripa</a> and Lola Consuelos attend the 13th Annual CNN Heroes Gala at American Museum of Natural History on December 08, 2019 in New York City.
Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos. Taylor Hill/WireImage

The Consuelos family spoke to PEOPLE again in 2020 for the inaugural Family Issue, and Ripa and Lola discussed sharing clothes and body confidence.

"If I could pull off your clothes, I would in a heartbeat. You've got the chicest sense of style and you wear everything with confidence," Ripa said to her daughter.

