Maye Musk Shows Off Her Runway Walk, Set to Music by Her Son Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes

Covergirl spokeswoman Maye Musk is showing off her best runway moves — from home.

On Monday, the model, 71, shared a video of herself on Instagram sauntering across her home in dark sunglasses, black blouse and gold necklaces set to the tune of Grimes’ song, “Violence.”

Grimes, 32, (née Claire Boucher) is currently dating Maye’s son Elon Musk, 48, and announced in January that she’s expecting her first child. (The baby-on-the-way will be Elon’s sixth, who has five sons from a previous marriage: a set of twins and a set of triplets.)

Although Maye did not give any new updates about Elon, Grimes or their child-to-be in her video, the music choice was a sweet nod to her family, while her powerful walk was highlighting a very worthy cause.

Image zoom Elon Musk and Grimes at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty

“Why am I doing a runway walk in my apartment?” wrote Musk in the caption. “I’m joining @NYFW and @IMGmodels to support #CVFFACommonThread: #RunwayforRelief, which raises awareness + funds for the American fashion community impacted by COVID-19.”

On March 25th, Vogue and the CFDA announced the new initiative for the CFDA/Vogue‘s Fashion Fund (CVFF), A Common Thread, which plans to bring relief to fashion businesses struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The project not only provides relief to those in need, but also uses social media and other digital spaces to share the stories of fashion and textile industry employees.

To bring attention to A Common Thread, the official Instagram account for New York Fashion Week announced the Instagram challenge “Runway for Relief,” calling on models, designers and other fashion insiders to show off their runway walk while encouraging their followers to donate to the cause.

“We are launching #RunwayforRelief to support and raise awareness for #CVFFACommonThread, which will raise funds for the American fashion community impacted by COVID-19,” read the caption. “Help us spread the word by posting a video of your best runway walk using the hashtags #RunwayforRelief + #CVFFACommonThread, and tag 3 friends in the post. Feeling a little runway shy? You can participate by donating to @VogueMagazine’s + @CFDA’s A Common Thread project via the link in bio, or by texting THREAD to 44-321 to support.”