Maye Musk, 71, Urges Chanel and Gucci to Feature Older Fashion Models

Maye Musk is embracing the evolving fashion industry — and the fashion industry is embracing her right back!

The 71-year-old Covergirl model (and mom of billionaire Tesla mogul Elon Musk) caught up with PEOPLE on The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards red carpet, where she spoke out about inclusion and diversity in fashion.

“They are treating me very nicely and they are very happy that I’m modeling at this age,” she told PEOPLE of industry insiders, many of whom showed up to the New York Fashion Week event to watch stars including Zendaya, Kate Moss and Edward Enninful accept FMA honors.

Musk says she has yet to work with big-name designers like Chanel and Gucci, even though she’s been modeling for over 50 years and recently became a fashion It-girl.

“I don’t think they’ve had older models in their shows,” the author and dietician (who walked in the Christian Siriano show on Saturday) tells PEOPLE. “That has to change!”

After several decades in the industry, Musk booked her first New York Fashion Week show in 2016.

“I’ll continue working as long as people want to hire me,” Musk told the Daily Mail at the time. “I have no plans to retire. When I go to shoots, the young models are excited to see me. It proves they can have long and successful careers, too.”

The key to her longevity? Changing up her look by embracing her naturally gray hair.

“When I was younger, I was mousey brown and started putting in highlights with each child,” she told the outlet. ‘By the time I had my third baby, I was pretty much a blonde and I stayed that way until I was in my late 50s. I thought, ‘I’m really tired of this and I’m going to see what’s underneath even if I never work again.’ So I grew it out white.”

“It’s much richer and healthier this way. I wish I’d done it earlier,” Musk said. “Looking back, letting my hair go natural was an amazing decision because I started getting major ad campaigns. I also signed with agencies in Europe and traveled to many different cities, which I loved. People would stop me in the street and say they loved my hair!”