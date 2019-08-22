Image zoom

There are women who wear lipstick for special occasions, others that dabble with it depending on their mood or outfit, and then there are women who consider lipstick to be an essential part of their everyday look. No matter which category you fall into, having that perfect, long-lasting lipstick in your beauty arsenal that won’t rub off after a sip of coffee (or champagne) is always a good idea.

If you have yet to find the right bold-colored, flawless (and super affordable!) lipstick that lasts all day, let us be the first to introduce you to Maybelline’s SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick. Now, ladies who prefer a glossy, high-shine lip — this may not be the product for you. This lipstick goes on smoothly, is super-pigmented, and lasts for up to 16 hours, but it dries with a soft matte finish that’s more subdued than glossy. For women who love a matte look that doesn’t rub off, consider this liquid lipstick your holy grail.

Maybelline’s SuperStay Matte Ink Lipstick will stay on all day (and night!), and it’ll cost you just $8 — less than a fancy latte at Starbucks. Not to mention, over 3,900 Walmart shoppers have given this lipstick a five-star rating, so you can trust that it really works! So if you’re on the hunt for a sleek, long-lasting matte lipstick in bold shades, we suggest scooping this one up in every color. Scroll down to shop a few of our favorite hues, and find the full selection of gorgeous colors available at Walmart.

Buy It! Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in 40 Believer, $7.94; walmart.com

Buy It! Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Pioneer, $7.98; walmart.com

Buy It! Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Inspirer, $7.94; walmart.com