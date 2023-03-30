Rimmel London's New Global Ambassador Maya Jama Reveals Fave Tip She Learned from Her Makeup Artist

Maya Jama may love to play with makeup on her own, but she's learned a thing or two from the pros over the years.

The Love Island host and newly appointed global brand ambassador for Rimmel London tells PEOPLE that her loyalty to her makeup artist Letitia Sophia means she's been able to glean a lot over the years.

"She taught me to lift everything up," Jama tells PEOPLE of the artist's contouring trick. "I used to think you just put the blushes and the bronzers on your actual cheek, but she starts up. It gives you a natural snatch, which I didn't know before I met her."

Rimmel London

Jama's favorite little tidbit, though, that she learned from Sophia is to maximize the multitasking capabilities of all your products. Case in point: Bronzer as eye shadow.

"If you're not carrying around [all your makeup], bronzer on the eyelids, just for a warmer tone. It looks cute," Jama, 28, says.

As the newest global brand ambassador for Rimmel London, Jama feels right at home surrounded by the brand's makeup. Calling this new role a "pinch-me moment," Jama recalls growing up seeing Rimmel London's products and campaigns and being so entranced by it all.

"Walking through a shop and seeing Rimmel London everywhere and now knowing that I'm going to be a part of it is just unreal," she gushes. "It's an amazing, amazing feeling."

Rimmel London

The radio and TV personality, who is always on the go, relies on Rimmel London's Lasting Finish 25HR Foundation. She jokes she's "pro-found," when it comes to using a base layer on her skin.

"It's a one-time application, and you don't have to check it," she says. "It's very much a busy-girl product and you just know your skin's going to look fantastic all day. When you get home from the club too!"

And speaking of the club, Jama counts on her Rimmel London Scandal Eyes Waterproof Eyeliner to get her through a sweaty night. The easy-to-apply product stays put, but Jama likes that it'll "budge when it needs to budge and stay when it needs to stay."

Lasting products like this are especially important when Jama is filming in warm temperatures or under hot studio lights. That's when she turns up the notch on her skincare routine to ensure her face isn't taking a hit from the heat. Facials become a regular occurrence, but at home, she simply stays diligent with washing her face.

Rimmel London

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's the key," she says, adding that she washes off her makeup with warm water and then smacks it with freezing cold water for her pores. "In my mind it helps — I don't know if it actually helps," she tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "But I feel like it makes a difference."

The cold water also helps on those mornings after a night out that sent her straight to bed — with a full face of makeup. "I'm a bit of a lazy girl sometimes," she says.

The last piece of her skincare puzzle is getting plenty of sleep when she can. "I notice when I get more sleep, my skin looks after itself a bit better."

Having her skin in a good place makes Jama more confident, which is what she said she truly needs with her many jobs as a public figure. "With makeup, you can just put it on even if you've had a bad day," she says. "Once you start putting blush on those cheeks, you look happy. You put on a bright eye shadow, and you look cheery. You put on a big, bold red lip, and it's power. I use makeup to enforce my mood, even when it's not quite there."