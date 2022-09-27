Maya Hawke Strips Down to Her Calvins in New Campaign

It's Calvins or nothing for Stranger Things star Maya Hawke.

The actress and singer stars in Calvin Klein's newest campaign, Calvins or Nothing, shot by Gray Sorrenti. In each of her black-and-white photos, Hawke is wearing a variety of CK underwear, including a classic cut as well as an elevated modern silhouette.

Hawke wears a mixture of bras and underwear, including the classic black bra and underwear with the white CK banding. She also wears a lace bra with a hint of sexiness, as well as a knit wire-free bra designed for comfort. The photos are shot in typical Calvin Klein fashion, with Hawke looking effortlessly cool and sexy.

Hawke, 24, who is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, joins a long list of CK stars who have also stripped down to their Calvins for a campaign. Last year, Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly took it all off for a CK Instagram Live for a cheeky bit of fun.

During the live stream, Davidson and Kelly appeared to jokingly participate in a spicy photoshoot wearing their Calvin Klein briefs.

In the video, the pair first took turns posing on a white couch. Davidson lounged across the couch with his pants around his knees, explaining, "I was gonna go for one of these. Be very casual about it."

The two men then posed together, including one where Davidson perched on the couch as Kelly poured popcorn into his mouth.

Just last month, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila Moss, starred in a Calvin Klein ad of her own, where she re-created her mom's famous campaign. Photographed and directed by Alasdair McLellan, the campaign captured Lila in modern yet classic ensembles. For one look, she wore a black tank top with hip-hugging jeans that revealed the waistband of her CK logo undergarments. Her second look was elevated with a sheer black button-down layered over a bra styled with black jeans.

As noted in a statement from the brand, the images "nod to the stripped-back images the brand is known for, capturing each talent's true confidence."

Do Revenge star Hawke, who is the spitting image of her mother, burst onto the scene in season 3 of Stranger Things after paving her own way in the industry. She told The Guardian last year that her parents encouraged her to find her own work ethic rather than taking on small parts in their projects.

"They were wary of the public life side of acting and the difficulties of that. They also tried to protect me from falling into acting," she said. "They wanted to ensure I had a strong enough backbone, my own passion for it and work ethic. They didn't want to cart me along every red carpet or have me do bit-parts in their movies."

"Once I was old enough, and it was clear they were my choices, they were very supportive," she said.