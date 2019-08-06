Amazon Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over This Best-Selling Bathrobe

Image zoom Amazon

Everyone can appreciate the wonders of a great bathrobe (Cardi B included). Whether in traditional terry cloth or a more unique option, they can function like wearable blankets, and they’re definitely more tasteful than lounging in a towel all day post-shower. Shoppers on Amazon are convinced they’ve found the best of the best with Maxmoda’s Knit Robe — which, we should add, is less than $32.

The number-one seller in Amazon’s Women’s Robes category, the lightweight knit garment is 95 percent cotton, making it super soft, with five percent Spandex that gives it the perfect amount of stretch. Available in eight muted colors including a berry purple and classic black, its spacious pockets, mid-calf length, and sewn-in waist ties are the icing on the cake.

“I’m not usually a robe type of girl, but after this purchase I have changed my mind!! I love the soft feel of the fabric,” wrote one reviewer, who bought the Maxmoda robe in navy blue. Other shoppers were quick to mention the convenience of the built-in waist ties: “The belt is attached and I love that! No more searching for one end and losing it in the wash,” another reviewer wrote.

As if you needed another reason to fall in love with this bathrobe, reviewers have noted that it’s practical for year-round wear. “I am so thrilled with my robe I’m ordering another for travel. This is almost a 4-season robe,” one pointed out.

Whether you’re searching for a comfy travel companion or an alternative to sweatpants on cozy fall days, Maxmoda’s sleek knit robe has you covered. You can buy it in sizes small through XL, with prices all under $32.

