Katie Holmes, Blake Lively, and More Stylish Celebs Keep Wearing This Teddy Coat (and We Found a $37 Dupe)

It’s safe to say that celebs such as Katie Holmes, Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Elsa Hosk have some pretty amazing and enviable wardrobes at their disposal. From red carpet gowns to off-duty jeans and tees, they’ve all been snapped serving up major outfit inspo. But there’s one timeless cold-weather piece that’s been in their closets for years: the $3,690 Max Mara Teddy Bear Coat.

Max Mara’s iconic, and albeit very pricey, teddy bear coat debuted on the fashion scene back in 2013 and has since been spotted on some of the most stylish women in Hollywood. Just recently, Blake Lively wore it in red to Taylor Swift’s 30th birthday bash! But despite the price tag, the Max Mara Teddy Bear Coat is the coat that started the whole teddy coat trend in the first place, leading to it becoming one of the most coveted and sought-after styles in the years since.

Thankfully, you don’t have to be a supermodel or Hollywood star in order to shop this look. We’ve found six lookalike teddy coats that are so warm, so cute, and so affordable, you’ll likely want to add each one to your shopping cart. Scroll down to check out six Max Mara-lookalike teddy coats starting at just $37 from Amazon and Nordstrom.

Buy It! Angashion Fuzzy Fleece Lapel Open Front Faux Fur Coat, $36.99–$37.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Ten Sixty Sherman Wubby Teddy Car Coat, $69; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Carmonoudi Teddy Bear Icon Coat, $138.99–$159.99; amazon.com

Buy It! BB Dakota Teddy Faux Fur Longline Coat, $100.80 (orig. $168); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Verdusa Faux Fur Long Teddy Coat, $53.99–$58.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Halogen Double Breasted Faux Fur Teddy Coat, $199; nordstrom.com