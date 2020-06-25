David Beckham showed off his Friends t-shirt while out on a walk with wife Victoria Beckham

Matthew Perry Jokes David Beckham Has 'Really Good Taste' as He Wears Friends Shirt

The one where Matthew Perry and David Beckham bond over their love for Friends!

On Wednesday, the soccer star snapped a selfie during an afternoon stroll with wife Victoria, during which he sported a t-shirt with a hilarious scene from Friends.

Perry, 50, quickly noticed Beckham's outfit and complimented him on his choice of apparel, as captured by Comments by Celebs.

"This guy has really good taste," Perry commented, teasing, "Whoever that is."

In the iconic scene on the t-shirt, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) is seen talking to Chandler (Perry) and jokes, "Could I be wearing any more clothes?"

Beckham, 45, knew the scene so well that he even referenced it in his comment back to Perry.

"Yes @cruzbeckham got me the shirt but could I be wearing anymore clothes 😂" the athlete replied.

Beckham's 15-year-old son, Cruz, also commented, joking, "Nice t shirt 😂❤️."

Perry only recently joined Instagram in February and was the last of the Friends stars to make the social media plunge.

The actor received a very warm welcome from his Friends family at the time.

“Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4#friendsforlife,” Lisa Kudrow wrote alongside a throwback shot of the pair.

“Yay Matty! Could you TAKE any longer? ?❤️” Jennifer Aniston commented, as Courteney Cox added, “Yes Matty!!! ♥️.”

In her welcome post, Aniston referenced a classic fumble her character made on a very iconic episode of the beloved NBC series.

“I’m shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh… umm… oh crap,” she wrote, alluding to the season 4 episode where Monica and Rachel end up losing their apartment after being unable to remember what exactly Chandler does for work.