Matthew Perry Wears a Friends T-Shirt Featuring Chandler Bing's Most Iconic Phrase

What is this, Matthew Perry merch?

The actor, 51, is selling some Friends-themed clothing to raise money for a good cause.

Perry shared a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt with a cartoon version of his Friends character, Chandler Bing, dancing alongside a take on Chandler's famous phrase: "could this BE anymore of a t-shirt?"

The shirt, along with sweatshirts, mugs, and hats, are available for purchase for a limited time to raise money to help those affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity?" Perry captioned the photo, in which he holds up a banana to his ear like a phone. "For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included."

The star — who recently proposed to longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz (she said yes!) — said last month that the long-awaited Friends-reunion special is scheduled to tape in March 2021 because of the pandemic.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," Perry wrote on Twitter November 12. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

Former WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt previously said that being able to have a live in-studio audience for the special is part of the reason for its postponement.

"We do think there's a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together," he said. "And we didn't want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms."

Image zoom Friends Cast | Credit: JON RAGEL/NBC

Aniston, 51, has also said that the special will be "super," and said she's looking on the positive side of the delay.

"Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again," Aniston said in an interview with Deadline in August. "It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

"It's going to be super," she added at the time. "I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life, guys."

All 10 seasons of Friends are now streaming on HBO Max.