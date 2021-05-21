The limited-edition merchandise features his character Chandler Bing's famous line and is available to shop online for three weeks only

Matthew Perry Releases New Friends Merch Ahead of Reunion Special: 'Could I Be More Me?'

Matthew Perry is releasing some new Friends merch!

Ahead of the upcoming Friends reunion special, which is set to air on HBO Max on May 27, the 51-year-old actor announced that he has released a new batch of merchandise inspired by the hit television sitcom.

Sharing a photograph of himself posing in a themed white hoodie, the sweatshirt reads, "Could I be more me?" — a playful take on his character, Chandler Bings', iconic phrase.

"Could I BE More ME?" Perry wrote in the caption of his snapshot. "I'm releasing a new limited edition merchandise collection only available for three weeks."

"Get yours in the link in my bio so people will know just how 'you' you are," he added, before noting that the apparel is available to purchase online only.

One famous fan is already interested in buying it. "I need one @mattyperry4 😍," David Beckham commented.

Along with the white hoodie, Perry is also selling an array of other apparel items — including T-shirts (with one featuring a graphic of his character's hilarious bathtub scene) as well as a baby onesie and a bandana for a pet.

Late last year, Perry similarly sold an array of Friends-themed merchandise to raise money for a good cause.

In December, the star shared a photo of himself wearing a T-shirt with a cartoon version of his Friends character dancing printed alongside Chandler's famous line: "could this BE anymore of a t-shirt?"

The shirt, along with sweatshirts, mugs and hats, were available for purchase for a limited time to raise money to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity?" Perry captioned the photo, in which he held up a banana to his ear like a phone. "For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included."

By the end of its 10-season run, Friends was one of the highest-rated television shows of all time. Now, for only the second time since the finale aired in 2004, the six actors reunited for two days to film Friends: The Reunion — a non-scripted celebration of the NBC series.

Walking back onto Stage 24 at Warner Bros. studios, Perry and his former castmates — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — were taken aback by the site of meticulously recreated sets of a world they hadn't visited in 17 years: Joey and Chandler's bachelor pad, Monica and Rachel's apartment, even Central Perk, where the thrift-store-find orange couch was always reserved for them.

"I was flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories," Cox, 56, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's cover story as LeBlanc, 53, adds, "It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed. We pick up right where we left off."

From reminiscing about the show and performing a table read of part of "The One with The Jellyfish" episode to even re-imagining the epic trivia game from season 4 when Joey and Chandler won Monica and Rachel's apartment, the reunion special also features special guests — like Reese Witherspoon (who played Rachel's sister), superfan Lady Gaga as well as David Beckham and Justin Bieber.