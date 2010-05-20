Matthew Morrison's Six-Pack Revealed!
Courtesy Vogue
While much has been made of Matthew Morrison’s luscious curls, we had no idea that the 31-year-old
Glee
star was also hiding sculpted pecs and a rippling six-pack beneath those tweed vests he wears as Mr. Schuester on the hit show. In a sultry swimsuit story in the June issue of
Vogue
, the actor poses aboard a yacht with (the very lucky) model Raquel Zimmerman, with his shirt casually unbuttoned to reveal a smokin’ hot chest and abs. Looks like Gleeks won’t be the only ones with a teacher’s crush on Mr. Schue for long. For the full story, pick up the June issue of Vogue, or visit vogue.com. Tell us: Would you like to see a sexier side of Mr. Schue on Glee? –Marissa Patlingrao Cooley
