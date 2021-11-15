"She was going to go get it fixed one time and I said, 'No way!' " Matthew McConaughey told Anna Faris of what makes his wife Camila Alves' smile special

Matthew McConaughey Stopped Wife Camila Alves from Fixing the Chip on Her Front Tooth: 'I Love It'

Matthew McConaughey loves to see his wife smile!

While appearing on the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast Monday, the 52-year-old actor revealed that one of his favorite things about his wife Camila Alves McConaughey is her one-of-a-kind smile.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She's got this little chip on her front tooth, which leaves this beautiful gap," he explained. "She was going to go get it fixed one time and I said, 'No way! I love that little chip right there on your tooth. That little shadow that's on that side but not that side. I love it!' "

"You were like 'I just want to lick it!' " Anna Faris teased.

"And I have!" the Dallas Buyers Club star laughed.

Matthew and Camila, 39, wed in 2012 and share sons Levi, 13, and Livingston, 8, and daughter Vida, 11.

Camila Alves and honoree Matthew McConaughey attend the 2019 Texas Medal Of Arts Awards at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on February 27, 201 Credit: Rick Kern/WireImage

While chatting with Faris, the former Sexiest Man Alive also said he considers himself to be a romantic and shared why mutual support is a critical cornerstone of a strong relationship.

"One of the great things about marriage, and it doesn't always happen this way, but when you fall down, and you're just dating, or someone does something you don't like, you immediately go 'This is a sign of things to come, I need to get out.' You get married, you fall down, you don't pull the parachute immediately," he said. "You go 'Hey, we're in this to try and make this work."

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves attend the launch party of new bar The Parrot at The Waldorf Hilton hosted by Idris Elba on November 8, 2018 i Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

In another word of advice on love, Matthew reminded listeners not to go "tit for tat" in getting competitive with their partner through the highs and lows of life.