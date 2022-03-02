Matthew McConaughey Slams Hair Transplant Rumors, Reveals Secret to Regrowth Over 2 Decades

The actor says he has been using the same topical ointment for more than twenty years

Matthew McConaughey is happy to have a full head of more than 20 years after almost losing it all.

In his memoir Greenlights, McConaughey, 52, recalls buzzing off all of his hair after experiencing significant hair loss staring in the 1990s.

"You can go back and look at things like The Wedding Planner and those things; I mean, you'll see, I was losing," the Magic Mike star quipped in a recent interview with LADBible.

"I got a picture, turn of the millennium party in 2000 in Jamaica, I was looking down laughing and there was a baseball-sized bald spot on the top of my head," he added.

After shaving his head, McConaughey rubbed the topical ointment into his scalp "once a day for 10 minutes" in an effort to regrow is hair.

"I was fully committed to it," he told LADBible. "No Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labour."

But McConaughey admittedly still doesn't know exactly how he has such lucious locks now. "All I can tell you is it came back," he said. "I have more hair now than I had in 1999."

After successfully regrowing his hair, McConaughey said he learned from a Beverley Hills doctor that a surgeon he saw every year at an international hair transplant convention had taken responsibility for the actor's accomplishment.

"He goes, 'Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel it and see?' I said, 'Yeah man,' and he goes 'You don't have transplants!' I said, 'That's what I said, of course I don't,' " he explained to LADBible.

McConaughey said the doctor replied with, 'I can't wait to bust this guy's nut next year when he raises his hand.' "