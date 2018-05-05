Matthew Lawrence Proposed to Cheryl Burke with the 'Special' Diamond Her Late Dad Gave to Her Mom

Cheryl Burke‘s engagement ring carries an extra bit of sentiment for the Dancing with the Stars and Dance Moms star.

The sparkling stunner, given to her Thursday when now-fiancé Matthew Lawrence surprised the pro dancer with a proposal on her 34th birthday, contains a diamond that has “special meaning,” her rep tells PEOPLE.

“It’s the same diamond that Cheryl’s late father, Steve Burke, gave to her mother,” Burke’s rep explains. “Matthew, with the help of his mother Donna, Cheryl’s mother Sherri and XIV Karats had the stone reset and added more diamonds to create the ring he proposed to Cheryl with.”

On Friday, Lawrence kicked off the weekend by sharing a close-up photo of the ring on Instagram, showing the rock gracing Burke’s finger.

“She said yes,” Lawrence, 38, wrote in the caption.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the ring is a two-carat diamond set in 18kt white gold.

“After looking through many different silhouettes, he selected the perfect 18kt white gold, double halo ring on a single band, because it echoed the sentimentality of their connection,” designer Caryn Alpert said. “Two lives becoming one, with a forever family heirloom at the core, being encircled and protected by two beautiful halos.”

Lawrence “wanted the ring to be classy, elegant and magnificent just like Cheryl,” Alpert added, explaining that the Boy Meets World actor even added a private message to the ring that only Burke can see.

Burke stepped away from social media back in March to mourn the loss of her father. He died on March 9, nearly a month shy of his 68th birthday.

The two had been estranged for a decade. Burke told PEOPLE in 2011 that she felt “abandoned” after her parents split when she was a toddler. Her mother remarried in 1993, and Burke forged a close bond with her stepfather Bob Wolf. She told then-talk show host Bethenny Frankel she only reconnected with Stephen, who lived in Thailand, back in 2012 when he was in a bad accident.

“Dad, if I had one more chance to have you here with me today, I would do things differently,” Burke captioned a sweet shot of she and Stephen on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook after his death. “Every day I would tell you how much I love you. I miss you so much already.”

Now Burke will always carry a piece of her father with her engagement ring.

Lawrence popped the question on Thursday, with Burke sharing the good news on social media. “OMG! So far so good for 34! 💍#amilliontimesyes #imengaged#herecomesthebride,” she wrote.

The couple initially met in 2006 through Matthew’s brother Joey, who was a contestant on the third season of DWTS.

She and Lawrence first started dating in February 2007 and were in a yearlong relationship before calling it quits in February 2008. Nearly a decade later, the pair reunited (in February 2017) — Burke opening up to PEOPLE in September of that year about how she regretted the end of their relationship.

“When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to this world,” she said of why the relationship didn’t work the first time around. “Now we are both adults and feel balanced.”

“He’s such a great guy. He’s so normal, considering we’re in this crazy business,” she said of Lawrence. “It’s so nice to be able to come home to him and turn Netflix on and order Postmates. He’s someone I definitely do see spending the rest of my life with.”