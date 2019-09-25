Mattel Just Launched Gender-Neutral Dolls Allowing 'All Kids to Express Themselves Freely'

Image zoom Mattel's Creatable World doll collection Courtesy Mattel

Mattel just took a huge step forward for gender inclusivity.

On Wednesday, the famed toy company announced Creatable World, a brand new line of dolls created without gender labels attached, “offering endless combinations all in one box,” according to a press release.

Along with dolls featuring various hair styles, hair colors and skin tones, each Creatable World Deluxe Character Kit comes with a different set of clothing and accessories to customize the doll’s look for playtime.

“In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them,” a voiceover says in a video ad for new collection. “Introducing @CreatableWorld, a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in, making play more inclusive than ever before.”

RELATED: Creators of Same-Sex Barbie Wedding Set Become First Gay Couple to Wed at Arizona Venue

Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design Kim Culmone says in the press release that the company “felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels” while “the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity,” considering “toys are a reflection of culture.”

The press release explains that Mattel consulted parents, doctors and other experts — plus the target audience themselves, kids! — to create the final product.

“Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms,” Culmone adds. “This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them.”

Image zoom Mattel's Creatable World doll collection Courtesy Mattel

RELATED VIDEO: Barbie Launches 15 New Diverse Ken Dolls With New Skin Tones, Body Types, Hair Colors and More

“We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play,” she notes.

Creatable World offers six unique kits that each include one doll and two wig options for hair styling, plus clothing and accessory options like pants, skirts, shorts, jackets, glasses, T-shirts, hats, shoes and more.

Mattel’s Creatable World doll line, retailing for $30 per kit, is available now on amazon.com, walmart.com and target.com.