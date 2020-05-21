Matt Lauer Seen with New Tattoo About 'Hatred' Days After Slamming Ronan Farrow's Reporting

Matt Lauer's new tattoo sends a strong message.

The fresh ink was first spotted by US Weekly on Wednesday, when the former Today co-host was photographed driving around Long Island with son Thijs, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Annette Roque. It is located on Lauer’s inner right forearm and reads “Hatred corrodes the container it’s carried in” in cursive script.

At Bush’s funeral in December 2018, Simpson (a former US senator) said, “You would have wanted [Bush] on your side. He never hated anyone. He knew what his mother and my mother always knew: Hatred corrodes the container it's carried in. The most decent and honorable man I ever met was my friend George Bush."

Lauer’s tattoo debut comes after he claimed he was "falsely accused of rape" and slammed Farrow's reporting in a lengthy op-ed for Mediate published on Tuesday.

Lauer acknowledged "having a consensual, yet inappropriate relationship with a fellow employee in the workplace."

"I say these words with sincerity and humility," he wrote. "I am sorry for the way I conducted myself. I made some terrible decisions, and I betrayed the trust of many people."

But he denied former NBC News employee Brooke Nevils' allegation, in Catch and Kill, that he raped her.

"This accusation was one of the worst and most consequential things to ever happen in my life, it was devastating for my family, and outrageously it was used to sell books," he said.

Nevils alleged in Farrow's book that at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Lauer anally raped her in his hotel room. "It was non-consensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent,” she told Farrow in Catch and Kill. “It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn’t want to have anal sex.” (She also said in the book that she had more sexual encounters with Lauer back in New York City, telling Farrow: “It was completely transactional. It was not a relationship.")

In November 2017, Lauer was fired from NBC due to a complaint of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace." At the time, Nevils’ identity was kept anonymous at her request. Farrow's book, released on Oct. 15, 2019, was the first time the full details of her allegations were made public.

"At no time did Brooke Nevils ever use the words 'assault' or 'rape' in regards to any accusation against me while filing her complaint with NBC in November of 2017. That has been confirmed publicly. NBC never suggested I was being accused of such an offense when I met with their attorney on Nov. 28 of that same year. They have also confirmed that publicly," Lauer wrote in his op-ed.

"I was shaken, but not surprised, that few in the media were willing to thoroughly challenge the accusations against me, or the person making them. The rush to judgement was swift. In fact, on the morning I was falsely accused of rape, and before I could even issue a statement, some journalist were already calling my accuser 'brave' and courageous.' While the presumption of innocence is only guaranteed in a court of law, I felt journalists should have, at the very least, recognized and considered it," Lauer continued.

"I was also disappointed, but not surprised, that Ronan Farrow's overall reporting faced so little scrutiny. Until this week's critical reporting by The New York Times, many in the media perceived his work as inherently beyond basic questioning," said Lauer.

On Tuesday, Farrow responded to Lauer's criticism in a tweet. "All I’ll say on this is that Matt Lauer is just wrong. Catch and Kill was thoroughly reported and fact-checked, including with Matt Lauer himself," the journalist wrote on Twitter.