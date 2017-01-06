Matt Lauer's Choker Gets a 'Black Tie' Upgrade as Chris Hardwick Joins Him in the Trend

Nathan Congleton/NBC News’ TODAY

In case you missed the memo, Matt Lauer was joking, people, about being a lifelong choker wearer. But that didn’t stop Katie Couric from adding another to his collection, just in case he changes his mind – nor did it stop Chris Hardwick from taking a choker cue from the Today anchor while guest-hosting on Live With Kelly! Friday morning. Despite his protests, Lauer might have just made the man choker a real thing.

It all started during a Wednesday segment about the rise of the man choker, when Lauer unbuttoned his collar to display the velvet neckwear beneath his suit. “They’re late to the game because, guys, I have been wearing a choker for years,” he announced, as his anchors cheered him on and the internet went nuts.

Thursday, however, Lauer wanted to set the record straight. “Can I just say that producers thought it would be funny, I put it on five seconds before [the segment] and took it on five seconds after,” he told his co-hosts. “Wouldn’t it be funny if I opened [my collar] up and there was one underneath? I do not wear a choker, folks!”

Well, don’t tell that to Katie Couric, because to toast her week behind the anchor desk with Lauer as well as his 20th anniversary with the show, she presented him with “a black tie choker” in gold and jewels. He laughed and said “I don’t need more choker news” (though he appeared to accept it, so maybe he’ll go glam with it this weekend).

Meanwhile, over on ABC, Kelly Ripa was testing the trend out on Friday’s guest host, Chris Hardwick. But far from the black-tie number Couric got for Lauer, Ripa went a bit more “mall store” – PetSmart, to be specific. “You have a surprisingly thick neck!” she announced as she tried to fasten the thick black choker around it. Though he couldn’t wear it without a hand from Ripa, he mugged for the camera proudly, giving Lauer a run for his money in the “owning it” department.

Which leads us to the question: Who wore it best?