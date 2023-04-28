7 Bodycare and Lifestyle Essentials 'Bachelor' Alum Matt James Can't Live Without 

The reality television star and author opens up to PEOPLE about breaking barriers in men's wellness alongside grooming brand Every Man Jack – and spills his skincare secrets!

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

PEOPLE

Published on April 28, 2023 09:30 AM
Matt James favorite products featuring Every Man Jack
Photo: Getty; Every man jack, Nuun Hydration, Coros
01 of 08

How Matt James Leveled Up His Regimen

matt james
Michael Simon

It was only three years ago that Matt James started getting serious about his skin and bodycare routine.

"I was staying with my roommate at the time, Tyler [Cameron]. He's always been on top of his grooming and personal care. That was my first introduction," he tells PEOPLE.

Then, filming for The Bachelor came around, and he became "more receptive to a routine" from having to maintain his skin after washing off his makeup applied for the cameras.

Now, James, 31, is stepping up his grooming game in partnership with Every Man Jack, a men's personal care brand.

James whole-heartedly stands by the brand's sustainable efforts and carefully thought-out ingredients, most of them vegan. "The fact that they're conscious about using the materials that they use is important to me, and I think important to a lot of people."

Plus, James adds, "I'm constantly looking for things to simplify my life, and that's what Every Man Jack has been [for me]."

It's not just about him, though. The athlete and author also wants to break down stigmas relating to men's wellness.

"Just because someone who doesn't look like you is doing it, doesn't mean that it's not beneficial for you. Be open-minded. It helps when you put it out there for other people to see," he says.

Ahead, James shares the bodycare and lifestyle essentials that help him get on his self-care grind – and get him running out the door (literally).

02 of 08

Sweat-Protecting Deodorant

Matt James favorite products featuring Every Man Jack
courtesy every man jack

Of all the products in his grooming routine, James takes what he uses on his armpits most seriously.

"I think a lot of people obsess over aluminum free [in this category] — but they're also using products that don't work. I'm like, that's great, but everyone in this room smells,'" he laughs.

Enter: this effective find with a sandalwood scent James raves about. The celeb says it helps him step into any room with confidence.

"If you look good, you smell good, everything else follows that. You can't be your full self if you're not confident in how you're presenting yourself."

Buy It! Every Man Jack Antiperspirant + Deodorant, $11; everymanjack.com

03 of 08

Electrolyte Tablets

Matt James favorite products featuring Every Man Jack
courtesy

"I was never a big water drinker," admits James. So, he found a power duo – a time-stamped portable jug and Nuun's flavored electrolyte-packed tablets – to help him stay hydrated.

"It's on that theme of making your life simple. I'll fill that water bottle up and then I'll just drop my tablets in there."

Buy It! Nuun Sport tablets; $8; nuunlife.com

04 of 08

Body Moisturizer

Matt James favorite products featuring Every Man Jack
courtesy Tula

A must for James? Smooth skin from head-to-toe. He and Kirkconnell both use up tubs of Tula's buttery cream, which is formulated with hyaluronic acid and shea butter. "We actually got in a fight one day when I went to get it, and it was empty," he confesses.

Buy It! Tula Skincare Advanced Hydration Body Moisturizer, $30; tula.com

05 of 08

Body Wash

Matt James favorite products featuring Every Man Jack
courtesy every man jack

James says he showers four or five times a day because he's always on the move. That means he needs a trusty wash that can moisturize his skin. This one had James "obsessed" from the get-go.

Aside from getting squeaky-clean, but not stripped skin, he says, "After you've bathed and the body wash is kind of sitting on the shower floor, it's like you're in a good-smelling steam room."

Buy It! Every Man Jack Body Wash, $4-$17; everymanjack.com

06 of 08

Running Hat

Matt James favorite products featuring Every Man Jack
courtesy Lululemon

Since meeting his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell on The Bachelor in 2020, James has become a "sponge," taking in all her skincare knowledge, including the importance of sun protection.

Aside from applying a moisturizer with SPF in it (something he learned from Kirkconnell), he always makes sure to cover up when he's outdoors to protect his skin.

"It's a comfortable fit, it looks good and their material just feels the best on my head," he says of his go-to hat, made with sweat-wicking, quick-drying and lightweight fabric specifically for runners.

Buy It! Lululemon Men's Fast and Free Running Hat, $38; lululemon.com

07 of 08

At-Home Compression System

Matt James favorite products featuring Every Man Jack
courtesy Therabody

"When I wake up in the morning and I'm doing my devotion on the couch, I'll have my boots on," says James.

The high-tech pair, which increases circulation and reduces muscle soreness, is especially important after he's been running for a long period of time.

"It makes recovery really easy when you have the right equipment at your fingertips, and these are a game-changer," he says.

Buy It! Therabody RecoveryAir System; $400; therabody.com

08 of 08

Fitness Watch

Matt James favorite products featuring Every Man Jack
courtesy Coros

"Whenever I'm going out to a nice dinner, I'll wear my Coros because it's a good conversation starter. You don't wear that watch unless you're serious about your training – it tracks your heart rate, recovery, sleep, all your workouts," he explains of the do-it-all fitness accessory.

Buy It! All Coros watches are available on us.coros.com

