7 Bodycare and Lifestyle Essentials 'Bachelor' Alum Matt James Can't Live Without 

01 of 08 How Matt James Leveled Up His Regimen Michael Simon It was only three years ago that Matt James started getting serious about his skin and bodycare routine. "I was staying with my roommate at the time, Tyler [Cameron]. He's always been on top of his grooming and personal care. That was my first introduction," he tells PEOPLE. Then, filming for The Bachelor came around, and he became "more receptive to a routine" from having to maintain his skin after washing off his makeup applied for the cameras. Now, James, 31, is stepping up his grooming game in partnership with Every Man Jack, a men's personal care brand. James whole-heartedly stands by the brand's sustainable efforts and carefully thought-out ingredients, most of them vegan. "The fact that they're conscious about using the materials that they use is important to me, and I think important to a lot of people." Plus, James adds, "I'm constantly looking for things to simplify my life, and that's what Every Man Jack has been [for me]." It's not just about him, though. The athlete and author also wants to break down stigmas relating to men's wellness. "Just because someone who doesn't look like you is doing it, doesn't mean that it's not beneficial for you. Be open-minded. It helps when you put it out there for other people to see," he says. Ahead, James shares the bodycare and lifestyle essentials that help him get on his self-care grind – and get him running out the door (literally).

02 of 08 Sweat-Protecting Deodorant courtesy every man jack Of all the products in his grooming routine, James takes what he uses on his armpits most seriously. "I think a lot of people obsess over aluminum free [in this category] — but they're also using products that don't work. I'm like, that's great, but everyone in this room smells,'" he laughs. Enter: this effective find with a sandalwood scent James raves about. The celeb says it helps him step into any room with confidence. "If you look good, you smell good, everything else follows that. You can't be your full self if you're not confident in how you're presenting yourself." Buy It! Every Man Jack Antiperspirant + Deodorant, $11; everymanjack.com

03 of 08 Electrolyte Tablets courtesy "I was never a big water drinker," admits James. So, he found a power duo – a time-stamped portable jug and Nuun's flavored electrolyte-packed tablets – to help him stay hydrated. "It's on that theme of making your life simple. I'll fill that water bottle up and then I'll just drop my tablets in there." Buy It! Nuun Sport tablets; $8; nuunlife.com

04 of 08 Body Moisturizer courtesy Tula A must for James? Smooth skin from head-to-toe. He and Kirkconnell both use up tubs of Tula's buttery cream, which is formulated with hyaluronic acid and shea butter. "We actually got in a fight one day when I went to get it, and it was empty," he confesses. Buy It! Tula Skincare Advanced Hydration Body Moisturizer, $30; tula.com

05 of 08 Body Wash courtesy every man jack James says he showers four or five times a day because he's always on the move. That means he needs a trusty wash that can moisturize his skin. This one had James "obsessed" from the get-go. Aside from getting squeaky-clean, but not stripped skin, he says, "After you've bathed and the body wash is kind of sitting on the shower floor, it's like you're in a good-smelling steam room." Buy It! Every Man Jack Body Wash, $4-$17; everymanjack.com

06 of 08 Running Hat courtesy Lululemon Since meeting his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell on The Bachelor in 2020, James has become a "sponge," taking in all her skincare knowledge, including the importance of sun protection. Aside from applying a moisturizer with SPF in it (something he learned from Kirkconnell), he always makes sure to cover up when he's outdoors to protect his skin. "It's a comfortable fit, it looks good and their material just feels the best on my head," he says of his go-to hat, made with sweat-wicking, quick-drying and lightweight fabric specifically for runners. Buy It! Lululemon Men's Fast and Free Running Hat, $38; lululemon.com

07 of 08 At-Home Compression System courtesy Therabody "When I wake up in the morning and I'm doing my devotion on the couch, I'll have my boots on," says James. The high-tech pair, which increases circulation and reduces muscle soreness, is especially important after he's been running for a long period of time. "It makes recovery really easy when you have the right equipment at your fingertips, and these are a game-changer," he says. Buy It! Therabody RecoveryAir System; $400; therabody.com