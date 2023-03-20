Matt Damon Gets a Sentimental Tattoo Dedicated to His Late Father

Matt Damon is rocking some new ink.

On Tuesday, celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, known as winterstone, posted a video on Instagram giving Damon a tattoo of the word "Nomad" on his shoulder — and of Damon giving him a tattoo back!

"Got to tattoo an idol of mine!," Winter wrote alongside the video. "Such a cool job to have great experiences like these. #mattdamon"

winterstone/Instagram

Winter then revealed that Damon got in on the tattooing action. "And Mr. Damon tattooed me! His first time tattooing! A small universe… aka a dot!"

According to Winter, Damon's latest tattoo — the word "Nomad" — holds special meaning for the Ocean's Eleven star.

"The tattoo has great meaning! For his late father," he wrote on Instagram. "We tattooed NOMAD which was his fathers boat and also Says DAMON backwards! Pretty rad tattoo with so much Meaning!"

Damon's new tattoo joins a collection of other ink on the star's right shoulder. The Oscar winner, 52, got the names of his four daughters — Stella [Zavala], 12, Gia [Zavala], 14, Isabella, 16, and Alexia, 24 — tattooed in fine-line cursive on his right upper arm over the summer. He added the new body art next to a preexisting "Lucy" tattoo, which he got seven years ago in honor of his wife, Luciana Barroso.

winterstone/Instagram

"On a whim, my wife said, 'We're going to get tattoos today,' so I got a tattoo of her name," the Ford v Ferrari actor told Access Hollywood several years ago of how the original body art came to be. "And it always felt alone on my arm, and I've always wanted to put the kids on there."

He added, "So now, I got the kids on there, and now I've got to figure out a way to pull it all together."

Los Angeles–based tattoo artist Winter (a favorite of stars like Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Lady Gaga, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen) brought the meaningful family namesake design to fruition.

Winter shared a photo of the tattoo with a pair of black-and-white photos on his Instagram in August, commenting on the "honor" it was to tattoo one of his favorite stars. The first glimpse was a close-up shot of the tats, while the second showed the tattoo artist and Damon smiling post-ink session."

"FOR HIS KIDS #alexia #isabella #gia #stella Honor tattooing one of my favorite actors! #MATTDAMON," Winter wrote in the post's caption.